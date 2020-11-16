Second verse, same as the first

Congratulations, Buchanan County and Missouri Republicans! You sent the same old, same old back to Washington, D.C. Now, do you really expect them to act differently than they acted in the past?

Don’t be shocked at the way the “lame duck” president is acting — the same cast of characters (pretty much) gave him the go-ahead to behave that way. Remember the impeachment? Our senators didn’t have time for witnesses and evidence, so that man went free. Aren’t you proud that you voted for those people?

Oh, and how about the COVID-19 aid? Could you use more? The governor hasn’t really been eager to release funds that Washington voted in June, has he? What a great Missourian!

But we trust them — don’t we? We must, they’re still here.

Helen Brock-Thurston, St. Joseph

Where’s the line for free stuff?

In 1962 while at Christian Bothers and before we graduated, I can remember the brothers telling us that if the USA did not wake up that one day America could become a socialist country without fighting a war — it will come from within.

BAM 2020 arrives and it looks like a good start to the 1962 prediction.

How? My opinion it’s due to the RHINOs in Congress who have left Trump out to dry, they turned their back on him. After all he wasn’t one of them, a politician, he asked too many questions of which they did not or wouldn’t answer. They blended into the woodwork beside the Dems after all how did so many get to be millionaires on their salary and after spending millions to get elected? Spent millions to get a $174,000 job—must be benefits somewhere to make you spend that kind of money?

Why did the Republicans not go after the FBI and Justice over Russia gate? How could they not prosecute those who lied about the impeachment effort? Why did Hillary escape her “e-mail” usage while breaking the laws? Why is Hunter, Jim and Joe not under investigation for Ukraine? If you can try to impeach the president days after he takes office, committing no crime, you’d think that would be “low-hanging fruit” for them to clean up the so-called corruption/swamp. How can you allow judges to not follow the Constitution, making rulings to suit one side over the other—used to be called “the fix is in.”

Can any of the readers tell me where I go to sign up to get the free stuff being promised in the manifesto? I want to be first in line before the money runs out!

Ben Pecora, St. Joseph