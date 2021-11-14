What was Sam thinking?
Since Jan. 21 Sam Graves in his emails has constantly complained about the partisan Democrats and the need for real infrastructure such as bridges and roads. When the bipartisan infrastructure bill came up for a vote, Sam voted no. He voted no to 9 billion dollars to Missouri, $6.5 billion for roads and bridges.
He has said that farmers in Northwest Missouri are in need of new bridges so they can get from one field to another without traveling around poor bridges. His biggest Missouri donor, Herzogs, will no doubt receive a large portion of this money. His D.C. office said it was because he did not believe this bill would be paid for.
His KC office said it was because the bill was not really bipartisan, but could not tell me what that meant. Whatever his reason he voted to deny Missouri $9 billion. He either wants to keep his standing with the other Republican congressmen, not a RINO, or he does not care about his constituents. As chairman of this committee in 2017 and 2018 Republicans did nothing on infrastructure. It really is time for Sam to go home for good.
Charles Lacina
St. Joseph
Those were the days
I take pen in hand, figuratively speaking, to present some facts — an opinion for the readership of this periodical. Some will find this less than engaging. Some may find some common ground with my words.
I was born 1956 to 22- and 21-year-old parents. I was raised on a farm 12 miles north of Chillicothe. I was not aware that we were poor at the time, but based on current government statistics, we were less than poor. We were a farm family, meaning, at that time, we would never be more than poor. I went to grade school in Chula, Missouri.
At that time, that meant our teachers were those whom Chillicothe and Trenton would not hire. My mother worked the fields with my father until I was 9 when I was put on a tractor solo to work with my father. At that time, the children of farmers were only expected to graduate high school, find someone willing to marry you, get a job, spend less than you make, then die.
We went to worship as New Testament Christians every Sunday. This is the start of an average white American male.
Michael Pyrtle
Savannah, Missouri
