PETA works hard
to be offended
PETA announced its displeasure with the baseball term “bullpen.” The “word police” have struck again.
Living in a farm community, I decided to interview some neighborhood bulls for their reaction. Three simply gave me angry stares, while two chased me out of the barn lot. It was a narrow escape.
The bulls’ opinion remains unknown. Perhaps they simply dislike being interviewed. Personally, I don’t think they care one way or the other.
Apparently there are people who actually seek to be offended, then try to convince others they should be offended as well. Do they spend their days thumbing through dictionaries seeking words they dislike? Do they celebrate when they find something? Does it add something to their lives?
I’ve been called a number of unflattering names in my lifetime. Fortunately, none of them have required medical attention. I actually find some of them humorous.
Is the goal of the “word police” to create a mute society? That would be boring, wouldn’t it?
One thing I’ve learned is to be very careful when interviewing large animals!
Mike Hanrahan
Cameron, Missouri
Communism’s
harsh tactics
The Communist Manifesto reflects an attempt to explain class struggles, or the exploitation of one class by another. Members of the proletariat have no way of appropriating property. When they obtain control they destroy all ownership of private property, and classes.
Capitalism is inherently unstable. The elimination of social classes cannot come about through reforms or changes in government. Rather, a revolution will be required.
Opponents hold that Communism will destroy all intellectual products. The disappearance of “class culture.” Communists “plead guilty” to wanting to do away with present familial relations, stop the exploitation of children by their parents. They do not want to altogether abolish the education of children, but simply to free it from the control of the ruling class. Communists desire to abolish country and nationality. Communist revolution accompanied by radical changes in traditional ideas. It will use its political power to seize all capital from the bourgeoisie and to centralize all production under the auspices of the state.
The abolition of ownership of land; progressive or graduated income tax; abolition of all inheritance rights; confiscation of emigrants’ and rebels’ property, people liable to labor; state centralization of credit; state centralization of communication and transportation; state appropriation of factories, combination of agriculture and manufacturing industries, elimination of the distinctions between town and country, establishment of free education for children.
The Communists everywhere support every revolutionary movement against the existing social and political order of things. Their ends can be attained only by forcibly overthrowing all existing social conditions, this rallying cry: “Let the ruling classes tremble at a Communistic revolution.” They call on workers to unite, promising them freedom and a better world. Consider from a rhetorical perspective how the Communist cause might be helped or harmed by the claim that revolution is inevitable.
Ben Pecora
St. Joseph
