Your letters Nov. 13, 2020

A Communist

is not my friend

Communist regimes all over the world lie, cheat, steal to deceive their people. They do so to maintain control over the people. We can’t expect that the communist Democrat party of America would act differently?

The communist Democrat party of America has done more harm to the integrity of our election system than Russia, China and/or any other foreign influence.

I am too old to get out and riot and burn down businesses to show my disdain for the Democrats, however, I will say this. If you supported the communist Democrat party in this election, you are not my friend and definitely not a friend of America as founded! I sincerely hope that you live long enough to see the ravages of communism in our once thriving nation.

John Schroeder

Maryville, Missouri