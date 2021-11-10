Support Alzheimer’s caregivers
November is National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month. It’s a time to raise awareness of the need for more research for a cure and support for caregivers.
This cause is personal for me as a caregiver for my husband who has Alzheimer’s. The caregiving needs for someone living with Alzheimer’s are extensive and increase over time — on average four-eight years following a diagnosis. Many family caregivers juggle competing priorities including work and other family responsibilities. Caregivers are often stretched thin. Many are overwhelmed.
Reach out to someone you know by sending a card, make a phone call or take them to lunch. Life for caregivers can be very isolating. Even just acknowledging how hard it must be for the caregiver helps. And more than anything, listen. Just be there as a sounding board. I’m reminded quite often to take care of myself physically, mentally and emotionally. Because if something happens to me, who will be there to take care of my husband? Bernie and I have been married for 40 years. He was my ROCK for 35 years. Now it is my turn to be his ROCK. We are still making memories.
Jaime Meyer, St. Joseph
What about those who make the cut?
After pondering Robert Stuber’s letter to the NP for more than a week, I wondered if the entire nation had recently been engulfed in poverty, and I had somehow missed this result? According to the U.S. Census, the total percentage of the population in poverty was 10.5% in 2019, this represented the end of a five years decline. In 2020 the poverty percentage climbed to 11.4% which according to the statisticians was a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stuber, without naming the villain, savages what he perceives as a “dog-eat-dog philosophy” for causing this dire situation, which I think he wants you to read between the lines as CAPITALISM! So let me understand this. Stuber thinks conceptually that capitalism “is cancerous and has not worked.” But he suggests no alternative to our current system. Worse, who is going to explain to the other 88.6% of our population who have made the “cut” that capitalism is not fair to everyone and therefore must be junked?
Meanwhile, those same Americans above the poverty level see their taxes building a cushion under those for whatever reason qualify for government welfare programs. To be honest, I sincerely doubt that very few citizens on either side of the poverty line would agree with Stuber and rally to some form of socialism and dictatorship as has existed in the USSR under Joseph Stalin or in China under CCP. But I encourage Stuber to move to one of those meccas where he can peacefully and quietly experience a better lifestyle than the one he currently is living.
Patrick McLear, Dearborn, Missouri
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.