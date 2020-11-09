A lesson I won’t forget

I was about age 7 when I stole a candy bar from a grocery store. Back in the family car, I wasn’t clever enough to keep it hidden. My parents marched me, and the candy bar, back into the store.

I expected police cars with flashing lights at any moment, turned in by my own parents. Worse, I wondered if I had condemned myself to eternal punishment. There were tears.

The store manager gave me a stern lecture on the evils of stealing, He then let me go, without the candy bar.

I have always been thankful for the lesson. I thank my parents, and the store manager for doing the right thing.

Looking at the world today, I wonder how many parents are teaching their children right from wrong? The behavior we witnessed from “protesters” in our cities this year seems to imply too many are shirking their parental duty.

Becoming a parent carries responsibility. Failure to teach youngsters proper values will have consequences. God forbid the lessons come from the street, or the inside of jail cell.

Mike Hanrahan, Cameron, Missouri

A great night for rural areas

We did learn a few things from last week’s elections.

In Missouri, it was a great night for incumbents and an even better night for candidates endorsed by Missouri Farm Bureau. All 16 of our endorsed candidates won, proof, if any proof was needed, that Missouri Farm Bureau has its finger on the pulse of rural Missouri. We elected folks who understand agriculture, support our industry and have a special place in their hearts for the small towns of rural Missouri.

In a major upset, Missouri voters approved Amendment 3. We worked hard for the amendment’s passage. We were outspent by out-of-state opponents who poured millions of dollars into our state with the hope that they would control the outcomes of Missouri elections for decades to come. Missouri voters put the brakes on the radical redistricting scheme passed in 2018, returning the all-important process of redistricting to a bipartisan commission.

In national elections, the results of the election will mean that the Green New Deal is a dead letter. That’s good news for agriculture and our pocketbooks. We lost the chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, and although his replacement isn’t known, we can be sure that the next farm bill will put more emphasis on environmental goals and nutrition programs, with traditional farm programs under threat. Farm Bureau will continue to support the traditional safety net programs that help smooth out the challenges agriculture faces from volatile weather and markets, but we’ll have to be creative in dealing with a changing climate on Capitol Hill.

We also learned that grassroots activism still matters, and money isn’t always the deciding factor in elections.

That’s very good news for an organization like Missouri Farm Bureau.

Blake Hurst, president, Missouri Farm Bureau