Make your vote a
vote for democracy
Democracy is on the Nov. 8 ballot.
It’s there, in who you vote for, what political party you vote for. Remember, thousands died for our country to remain a democracy.
Instead of just talking about threats to our democracy, freedoms and rights, do something. Vote for your best interests, not a politicians. Vote for a party who avoids extremism. Avoid election deniers. Vote for your representative. Don’t allow others to select your representative.
Basically, go out and vote!
Your vote can save our democracy.
Joyce Nowak
St. Louis County
Graves puts
party over people
Congressman Sam Graves’ voting record is worrisome. He was sent to Congress to govern, which means to pass legislation that would help all the people of his district, not just follow party orders. Here is a short list of some of the important legislation Congressman Graves voted no on:
HR 1603 — Farm Workforce Modernization Act.
HR 3684 — Infrastructure and Jobs Act.
HR 7790 — Infant formula Appropriations Act.
HR 1 — For the People Act (campaign finance reform, election integrity and security).
HR 1319 — COVID-19 relief: American Re cue Plan.
HR 3755 — Women’s Health Protection Act.
HR 6833 —The Affordable Insulin Now Act.
HR 7688 — Consumer Price Gouging Prevention Act.
HR 5376 — Inflation Reduction Act (negotiates prescription drug prices for those on Medicare, etc.)
Millions of Americans were helped by the passage of these bills. It is likely possible that one or more of them helped you or someone you know.
By his voting record, Congressman Graves has proven time and time again he will vote for party over the needs of his constituents. He has shown us who he is. Believe him.
On Nov. 8 it is up to us to accept responsibility for our own future. Vote wisely.
Bernadine Kline
Liberty, Missouri
Educator supports Howards for state board
As a retired Leavenworth Public Schools teacher, I’m asking you to become actively involved in the race for the newly formed District 1 seat on the Kansas State Board of Education.
I’ve worked personally with Jeff Howards and Danny Zeck. The differences between these two men and their reasons for running are very clear.
Jeff Howards will do his homework, study the issues and consult with professionals. I’ve witnessed his even-handed reactions to emotionally charged situations, but that doesn’t mean he won’t stand his ground when necessary. He reacts promptly and thoughtfully, using the full force of his position when necessary, soft-pedaling when he sees the need for diplomacy.
Mr. Zeck will continue to exhibit extreme ideology, pushing for ultra-conservative control of education policy, ignoring data and input from constituents and professionals. His behavior has been detrimental not only for educators, but it also often has worked against his own cause.
Please support Jeff Howards, who will listen to all constituents, and judiciously discuss issues, always keeping in mind the well-being of all stakeholders in education.
Linda Schukman
Leavenworth, Kansas
