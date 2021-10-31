Strive for a ‘forward-thinking’ place
On Oct. 18, a CHS scholar and senior shared an articulate plea for the St. Joseph City Council to pass a resolution to encourage practices to decrease greenhouse gases. (The resolution did not list decreasing GHS as the top priority, simply ‘a top… priority…so that lives and livelihoods are protected.’) Even though the words ‘top’ and ‘priority’ were removed, I thank the council for passing it.
On Oct. 27, the KCMO Council heard a resolution not to simply decrease GHG, but “Declaring a climate and ecological emergency.”
The News-Press writers of ‘Going Green or Going Dark’ stated “the easiest way to combat climate change is to revert to a preindustrial society, but here the remedy seems as bad as the disease….”
One wonders if our CHS scholar and other concerned citizens would choose to live in a city where the choice of trying ‘to protect lives and livelihoods’ from the sequelae of climate disasters is ridiculed.
Perhaps they would choose to a more forward-thinking place to share their passion and energy to make their homes safer, healthier and more resilient. We all need help, hope and people who are willing to work together for the common good.
DIANE WADDELL
St. Joseph
Veterans lift the workplace
As our country emerges from the longest war in its history, the 4.5 million veterans who served during this period are poised to lead our workforce — and the U.S. economy — into the next decades. This group of talented Americans, known as the post-9/11 veterans, have channeled their talent, skills and leadership into post-military success, achieving higher labor participation rates and over 30% higher earnings than their non-veteran peers, according to the Census Bureau. Veterans have proven themselves to be extremely productive, often earning promotions at an accelerated rate in their chosen career fields and recognized by industry leaders as valuable teammates.
This newest generation of dedicated Americans is a formidable group. They are the youngest, most diverse and largest group of veterans in the labor force. Like the legions of veterans who served in the past, they have carried on a legacy of duty, valor and compassion. Our post-9/11 veterans have fought bravely in defense of our values, but they have also demonstrated remarkable resilience and adaptability, pivoting to support missions ranging from humanitarian assistance to local economic development. Needless to say, they performed admirably.
As in every war throughout our history, a generation of Americans stepped forward to answer this most recent call to serve. Now, as our nation moves forward, our post-9/11 veterans stand ready to “build back better” through meaningful careers. On Veterans Day, we celebrate all veterans, not just for their service while in uniform, but also for their ongoing contributions to the world’s most talented workforce.
James D. Rodriguez
U.S. Department of Labor
