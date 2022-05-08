In the past few weeks Rep. Eggleston has been parroting many of the standard talking points in his so called “Capitol Report.” The statement about the federal government’s “panicked” response to the COVID outbreak is particularly disturbing.
A real problem-solver would have taken the following facts into consideration:
— This month will mark 1 million American deaths due to the COVID viruses.
— Over 83 million Americans diagnosed with COVID have put a huge strain on our health care delivery systems.
— During the Trump Administration’s first six months of 2020, our economy contracted by over 19% ... the worst six months on record. Twenty-two million American workers lost their job during the COVID crisis.
I would like Rep. Eggleston to explain his knowledge of the economic death spiral that followed the 1929 stock market crash and give us his 100% assurance history would not have repeated itself.
Eggleston talked about liberal ideas coming from the federal government. He might lose a lot of votes in our district if he is referring to Donald Trump as a liberal for signing the “Cares Act.” This $2 trillion program helped put the Trump Administration as the four-year deficit recordholder for adding $7.5 trillion to the national debt.
Also, I would like an explanation why a federal tax credit is inflationary but a state tax credit is not inflationary? The best definition of inflation is: ‘too many dollars chasing too few goods.’ Since we currently have a supply chain problem the state tax credit would be inflationary.
It is time for our national and state democracies to “call out” this partisan nonsense. Harry Truman once said, “The people get the government they deserve.” We deserve better.
David H. Smith
Albany, Missouri
Ease up on the government control
Effingham, Kansas, is turning into a greedy, socialistic form of government in charging the citizens (we the people) $200 per yard if the yard’s grass is too long, which would be nothing short of highway robbery. Fifty dollars per yard would be within reason.
Our forefathers set up our country to be democratic so that we the people would enact and legislate laws for the common good of the middle class and less fortunate.
Too much control of the people of a country or nation permits a few oligarchs in control of the masses, which would be against the United States Constitution and correlate with communism.
