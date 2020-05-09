A communitywide day of prayer might help fight against virus

I would like to suggest to our city and to our surrounding communities that they declare a communitywide day or hour of prayer to help protect against COVID-19.

A prayer asking for God’s protection, comfort and guidance against the virus could be a powerful tool and this could be done from home or work or wherever a person might be.

In the poem ‘The Prayer of Faith’ by Hannah More Kohaus, the first verse reads, “God is my help in every need; God does my every hunger feed; God walks beside me, guides my way through every moment of the day.” With God on our side, nothing is impossible.

Peggy Bloss

St. Joseph

Maybe some life changes should become permanent

This pandemic has given us a chance to re-examine our complete lifestyle.

This isolation has caused a lot of people to work from home. Commuting has been reduced. A lot of gasoline has not been used. Could this be an insight into our global warming?

It also has played havoc with our economy. If working at home catches on, it could devastate the auto industry. And for those of you who remember “Lil Abner” — “So goes General Bull Moose, so goes the USA.”

I hope our leaders take a hard look at what has transpired, and maybe come up with some meaningful changes to our way of life.

But, alas, politics may nix any meaningful good that may come from this. Drastic change is difficult for most people to adopt.

Al Thomas

Gower, Missouri

6 feet of social distancing is not too much to ask of people

Protesting is as American as apple pie. Americans take that very seriously. I get that part. The part I don’t get, is fact that those same protesters are putting other Americans at risk when they do it.

By not using social distancing and wearing a mask you have a higher risk of getting COVID-19. If you do, or any of the other protesters get sick with the virus, you will go to the hospital for treatment. And when you go for treatment, you will be putting nurses and doctors in harm’s way.

Those nurses and doctors put their health in jeopardy every time they touch someone with the virus. They are true Americans. You protesters won’t stand 6 feet away from others or wear a mask to protect your fellow Americans?

Those same Americans that will save your life in spite of your disrespect. If we are wrong about the social distancing, you will have been inconvenienced. If you are wrong, people can die.

Please, if for nothing else, for the sake of the children of the health care workers, 6 feet and wearing a mask is not a big ask.

Roger Moore

St. Joseph

Interstate 229 provides access to backbone of St. Joseph

Some see Interstate 229 as an eyesore. I see it as progress.

Some 17,000 vehicles travel safely to the economic backbone of St. Joseph — Triumph (pork processing), Ag Processing (soybean), LifeLine (corn food and ethanol), Bartlett and Gage grain elevators.

Options to rehabilitate bridge and cost:

Repair existing bridge, $50 million. (Repairs will have to be made to cover time to build replacement.)

RA 1, $36 million

RA 2, $35 million to $40 million

RA 3, $40 million to $45 million

RA 4, $35 million to $40 million

All of the above, plus $7 million to demolish existing bridge.

Some 17,000 large vehicles a day would have to tackle maneuvering one-lane streets when the existing bridge provides safe, expedient trips. The 17,000 drivers are not being consulted about their wishes for the I-229 bridge.

Sue Winston

St. Joseph