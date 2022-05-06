I am compelled to write this letter. I am an old guy, but in my lifetime I have seen a downward trend in America. There are a lot of things I would like to talk about but I am going to settle on the one thing I know is of the upmost importance: education.
The cost to go to college has skyrocketed. I know some people who have some very intelligent kids. These kids have the ability to go on and do great things. But no, they settle into trade and often menial jobs. I read somewhere that in a year we graduated 25,000 doctors, but 50,000 retired. So if doctors speak with an accent that is foreign to you, thank the university system.
I don’t know who to talk to about this. Maybe I should talk to the people, the politicians, certainly not the university system people. They have obviously gotten off track. (I think they have gone money hungry.)
It should be obvious to a thinking person that we are only about 5% of the world population. We need to squeeze every drop of good out of everyone in this country. There is no room for crooks, thieves, dope pushers or slackers.
The people running this country have no sense of what they are doing. They are fostering a plan for mediocrity. This is unacceptable. Often our brightest students are pushed to the side. Then we have some of lesser capability go on to college because they can afford it.
I don’t know how our colleges got so expensive. I do wonder if it is greed.
There are some who said, “let’s make America great again.” I do believe we are going in the wrong direction. I know an overhaul of the college system would be a big stEp in that direction.
Some kind of plan must be developed to allow our brightest students to go on to higher education. Maybe the top 5% or 10% of each class should get a subsidized admittance to study as long as they want.
