Take care of

what you have

A prime example of what is wrong with St. Joe was exemplified on News-Press NOW evening news. The segment on Robidoux Row Museum was meant to bring attention to the good job being done by the stewards of the museum.

Instead, it has shown anyone who paid attention just how things work in this town. During the last of the segment there is a picture of the “donation brick sidewalk.” People donated their hard-earned money to the betterment and upkeep of the museum, and yet the stewards of the money can’t even pull the weeds from between the bricks, BEFORE they use those bricks to advertise the museum.

At the same time the city wants money for an amphitheater while the Krug Castle is crumbling. It seems that there is never any thought put into the upkeep or maintenance of a project, just the money to build something!

Merle Jeffries

St. Joseph

Support ‘For

the People Act’

St. Joseph Persisterhood endorses the “For the People Act” (HR1) which passed the U. S. House in 2019 and again this March, but has yet to be considered in the U. S. Senate — due to Republicans’ filibuster power to keep it from being voted on.

We urge Missourians to contact Sens. Blunt and Hawley requesting that they drop their objections and vote “Yes” on the “For the People Act” — which a large majority of U. S. voters — Democrats AND Republicans — support.

This is common sense and long overdue legislation to make voting accessible, safe, secure and transparent throughout the nation. Provisions include:

Allow same day registration to vote in federal elections; early voting at least two weeks before elections; voting by mail; and automatic voting registration, which voters can update online.

Restore voting rights to felons.

Make a federal holiday on federal elections days.

Limit the timing and scope of voter roll purges, including informing voters they are subject to roll removal.

Require paper ballots to back up machine scoring.

Disclose names/organizations of “dark money/superPAC” contributors.

End gerrymandering (require independent commission to draw congressional boundaries).

Require presidential and vice presidential candidates to disclose income tax returns.

Limit inauguration contributions and disclose donors’ names.

Jane Frick

St. Joseph

More than

a cup of Joe

In the first 10 minutes of his first address to the Congress, Joe Biden ramped up the flattering process that politicians have used forever to stir up support.

Joe said, “In America, we never ever, ever stay down.”

But our citizenry have been down socially (marital stability) since the 1960s. We have been down financially (family and national debt) since the 1980s. We have been down politically since our political parties erected the red vs. blue wall.

It will take more than a cup of Joe and a big smile to wake up America.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah