Government shouldn’t censor its enemies
If you don’t want the likes of Donald Trump to have a cabinet level “Ministry of Truth,” you should oppose Joe Biden’s “Disinformation Governance Board.” Anyone with a sense of history, American or the world, should oppose the government with the power to censor its political enemies.
The power of press freedom and the First Amendment puts the responsibility in our own hands to call out disinformation and decide what we believe. This is not something we can decide for any others but ourselves, but everyone can, and is obligated to make their best cases.
While it’s true that you can’t always trust people, it is also true that government is made up of people.
Rick Reynolds
St. Joseph
Let’s look to the
future on schools
It is time ...
To forgive the St. Joseph public school’s administration and school boards from a decade ago for their transgressions and failure to be a good watchdogs for St. Joseph citizens.
To begin a new positive air of support for our schools (school board, administrators, teachers, staff, students, parents and community).
To financially support our schools (taxes and oversight of how these funds are spent require vigilance of governing bodies and an informed citizenry). Administrators, teachers and staff must be compensated to encourage loyalty. Remember, you usually get what you pay for ... We are so fortunate that so many educators and staff remain loyal to St. Joseph.
To drop the sunset provision for passing school district levies. If the school board is not allowed to make sound and lasting long-range financial plans we will never be able to make progress. A cautious and careful school board and an informed community are ways to avoid the misuse of finances.
To end our partisan and selfish loyalties to each section of our town … north, south, Downtown-Midtown, east and northeast. We are one city ... St. Joseph.
To dream, plan, and implement a school district plan for the 21st century. If we pick a date 2030, 2035 or 2040. The date is arbitrary. The facts must be calculated carefully and studied. Using the best data available ... projected student populations, city growth, finances, etc. We must begin now.
To pick a target date, look for available sites, negotiate, and purchase land to develop one, two or three new high schools. Build new high schools. All new with new names that will open simultaneously.
Let the discussion begin.
Richard Demarest
St. Joseph
Partisanship is damaging democracy
Have you ever looked up the word “partisan” in any dictionary? It’s both a noun and an adjective meaning everything from a supporter, to a zealot to a 16-17th century weapon.
Quite a range, isn’t it? But, when did it become the mortal weapon of choice in killing democracy? We have a two-major-party-system-of government here in America in 2022. They send us letters, circulars and periodic “updates” to tell us what they want us to know. And — donate — always donate.
But do they ask us to be involved very much? Contact their offices for more information? Send staffers out for Young Republican/Democrat clubs meetings? Local/district meetings? Signs of involvement with us? Why do they just want our $$$? Any guesses? C’mon, its your call — be brave! After all, all of us over 18 are voters, aren’t we?
Helen Brock-Thurston
St. Joseph
