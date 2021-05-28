A wrong approach

on parks

The City Council’s plan to apply the park’s tax money to a mile-long list of projects that may, or may not, be directly related to the park system is the wrong approach for the upcoming election.

A PLAN is needed. That plan could be created between the city and a private foundation. The city will have the park tax money and the foundation could create a professionally designed plan for turning the park system into a botanic garden place and ecology training center. The city parks department could provide oversight, but their priority will always be to buy equipment, repair infrastructure, buy lights for the ballparks, and keep the grass mowed. Noble work, but always ruled by the whim of City Council and the political priorities of the day.

On the other hand, a committed team of visionary citizens could be directing a more visionary route to follow. The council members should go on record and say they are open to such a partnership agreement.

Dennis Weiser

St. Joseph

The value of work

In 45 plus years in the work force, I have and know many people over the years that have worked more than one job to try and reach their dreams.

Most of us are still trying; though I don’t have the energy to work two jobs anymore I still get up every morning, show up to work on time and give my all for the hours I am there. When I didn’t have my own transportation, I walked or anyway necessary to be on time and ready to perform whatever the job required.

With that being said; All the help wanted signs everywhere you look are dreams waiting to be made. The task may not be glorious, you may feel it’s below your abilities or stature, it’s not! Quit complaining about how you feel entitled that the government take care of you, and stand on your own ground and go after life. It doesn’t get easier but by doing nothing you make it harder on everyone.

Craig Wood

St. Joseph

It’s time to act

on casino smoking

When the COVID-19 pandemic quickly spread last year, a number of businesses, including casinos, temporarily shut down. Consistent with developing health protocols for re-opening, such as frequent disinfection of surfaces, requiring face masks and providing hand sanitizer stations, over 140 casinos in 23 states also prohibited smoking.

Managers recognized face masks were of little value if smokers pull them down while smoking. Several managers also recognized the public health risk of exposing people to secondhand smoke. So, what about Missouri? Sadly, not one Missouri casino adopted this health measure.

Even so, Section 313.812.14 of the state gaming law requires the Missouri Gaming Commission to take punitive action against a casino licensee that acts or fails to act in a manner that is “injurious to the public health.” In May of 2020, the gaming commission was asked to give attention to this clause. This request was accompanied with information about long established medical science that exposure to secondhand smoke is a causal factor for heart attack, lung cancer, emphysema and stroke.

The commission chose not to discuss the matter.

The commission not only has the statutory authority, but also the statutory mandate to protect the public health. Their dereliction of duty endangers the health of employees and patrons by needlessly exposing them to secondhand smoke, a known cause for heart disease, cancer, respiratory diseases and strokes. It’s time for them to grow a conscience and require casinos to be smoke-free. Do it just for the health of it.

Stan Cowan

Retired public health official

University of Missouri