Actions have consequences

The majority of law enforcement officers are good cops. They choose this line of work in order to serve and protect the general population. The pay is low and in general they are unappreciated.

And yes, there are some bad cops. Some are just plain and simple bullies. Being a cop lets those type of folks carry a gun and feel important.

Yet, there are criminals in our society. There always have been and there always will be. Some of them are drug addicts who commit crimes to feed their drug habit. Some of the undesirables of our society are just plain mean.

Some who commit crimes are too lazy to hold a decent job.

Surely, these people who break the law, for whatever reason, must be more than stupid. Everyone with a lick of sense knows that if you try to fight the law, the law is going to win. It matters not if you encounter a good cop or a bad cop, or if you are totally innocent or guilty of some crime.

It also doesn’t matter if you’re white, black, brown or purple; if you attempt to become violent in any manner, the law is going to win. If you refuse to obey an order or resist arrest in any manner, the law is going to win.

Let’s suppose that the only way the law has to avoid bodily harm to themselves or bystanders from your actions is to shoot you. The law is going to win.

Fair or what you think is unfair, the law is the law, passed by the people, for the people. We employ police officers, sheriff’s deputies, state highway patrolmen, various government agency law enforcement officials to do their job of enforcing the law. It makes no difference if you are guilty or innocent; the fact of life is if you fight the law, at the end of the day, fair or unfair, right or wrong, the law is going to win.

Don Roach

St. Joseph

Take pride in your city

I would like to generally thank the City Council for its decision-making and attempts to make this city a more attractive place to live. Deciding to make money from gambling at the expense our health concerns is not one of them.

Council is also misdirected in trying to make the city a more livable place in other ways. In truth, there seems to be a decided lack of real concern needed in cleaning up this dirty city. Derelict cars abound everywhere; no licenses, broken down on city streets. Sidewalks: broken, dirty, missing. Trash: paper waste/fast food wrappers. Cincinnati, Ohio made carryout restaurants pick up trash with their logos imprinted on it.

Enforce all the broken safety laws. Tow cars away; create income for the city, sell or heavy fines. Widen the Faraon Street cow-path from 32nd to 29th by taking 5 feet out of the southern side of the street. And, sidewalks for all. Stop forcing people to walk in the streets. Make all property owners provide a safe walking space like normal cities do. Let’s have some pride in our city!

David Bezona

St. Joseph