A subsidy for irresponsibility

Ronald Reagan famously said "If you want more of something, subsidize it. If you want less of something, tax it. "

In 2020, the U.S. Congress extended unemployment benefits due to the COVID economic crisis. The unintended consequences of extended unemployment benefit subsidy are that today, there is a shortage of employees nationwide, because the government is paying people to not work.

You cannot subsidize irresponsibility and expect people to become more responsible, but you can irresponsibly subsidize people and expect them to reliably vote for you. Socialism thrives on dependence.

Missouri Gov. Parson cancelled the unemployment extension effective June 12.

It was the responsible thing to do.

Paul Hamby

Maysville Missouri

GOP should grow a spine

It is deeply saddening that our elected (Republican) House representatives are such hypocritical cowards in their vote for a Jan. 6 commission. Military cosplay representative, Sam Graves, especially loves to claim the current administration is doing nothing in regard to infrastructure, but his party had the House, Senate and White House in 2017 with nothing done, the same he has done now with regard to the darkest periods in our government history by domestic terrorist supported by the Sen. Josh Hawley, a few other unpatriotic elected officials and of course, then POTUS.

Here is a hint, grow a spine and do your constitutional duties and investigate the seditious revolt or get out of office!

Greg Kunkle

St. Joseph

Opposition defies explanation

I'd like to add my opinion to the many who have commented on the Jan. 6 Commission. I don't understand why there's any opposition to this proposal.

Congressional Democrats are sure President Trump committed horrible crimes that incited the Capitol riots. Republicans insist no crimes were committed. It seems to me that congressional Republicans would welcome this chance to exonerate President Trump. If he's truly guilt free, it would be a giant step forward in his bid to retake the White House in 2024.

By blocking this commission, they're helping to make Trump look guilty. Let's get the facts out by this group of five Democrats and five Republicans with subpoena power. This would help unite the country behind the truth and possibly remove the threat of further civil unrest. I urge Missouri's senators to welcome this commission. "Show Me" the truth!

Thomas Supple

St. Joseph

Something worth investigating

It’s your call editor’s note on 5/20/2021 says we (NPG) “reached out” to the school district. That’s it! No need to investigate the damage or perpetrators? Of course the school district can handle this internally, that’s how we do things here. Just what I warned you about in the past.

Here is something Marcus Clem could have uncovered with very little effort, just a little questioning. That’s what he does in his position, right? MSTA put out an email to all members about a donation to a school board candidate from a lawyer in St. Louis who specializes in charter schools. To my knowledge there are no charter schools in the SJSD, or plans for them. Why can’t MSTA worry about the SJSD taking away their involvement in decision making. The board is not the problem, it’s the district!

John Byrne

St. Joseph