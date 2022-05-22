Tax credit
addresses poverty
Missouri has committed to take the necessary steps to end child poverty. In 2021, the expanded Child Tax Credit (CTC) helped millions of families pay the bills and cut child poverty nearly in half. Sadly, the CTC monthly payments have ended and over 3 million children have fallen back below the poverty line.
The 2021 CTC expansion is the most significant investment in reducing child poverty in a generation. After the monthly payments started in July 2021, nearly 4 million children were kept from poverty each month. Families used their CTC payments to buy food, pay the rent and cover utilities. Missouri has taken steps to combat child poverty, but Missouri still ranks 30th in child poverty rates. Congress has continued to reject efforts to continue the monthly CTC payments as inflation is creating greater hardship for families.
Congress must extend the expanded CTC with permanent full refundability for all low-income families and the monthly payment option in order to lower child poverty rates in Missouri and all over the country. I call on Sens. Hawley and Blunt to support the re-implementation of CTC to show support for Missourians.
Marta Richenburg
Kansas City
Diversity is exceptional
America’s exceptionalism is the melting pot, and immigration renews our love of liberty and national vitality. The greatest tribute to our nation’s greatness is people giving up their homes and lives to live here. Any given group’s success has magnified our national success. To wish for the end of this melting pot is to wish for the end of America.
We can’t fault our racial segregation enough for depriving our ‘legacy’ people of color their rightful place in the melting pot. This is the tarnish on our national greatness, and until we lose the hyphen, we will not just all be Americans.
Rick Reynolds
St. Joseph
Some thoughts
on inflation
Webster’s Universal College Dictionary — “inflation,” “a steady rise in the level of prices related to an increased volume of money and credit and resulting in a loss of value of currency.” In other words, when Biden and the “Build Back Better” plan put more money into circulation to help the middle class — it was inevitable that prices would go up — that credit would be easier to get and people would spend more? All these factors are under the control of we human beings — but — who sets the prices? COVID shut the economy down quite well, don’t you agree?
But whose standard of living got worse? Did Bezos, Buffett, Soros, Musk, etc. suffer as much as a single-parent household? So, why, now do the “1%” feel they can raise prices with impunity now? See what the meaning of inflation is? Certain, identifiable conditions exist? and “inflation” is a necessary outgrowth? Really?
Helen Brock-Thurston
St. Joseph
