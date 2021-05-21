Biden caves to Russia

Ever since before the 2016 elections, we heard what a louse Donald Trump was. We heard he was a lackey for Putin, yet he armed Ukraine, which was something that Barack Obama refused to do.

We heard that he was making billions but in fact, President Trump lost a substantial amount of money because he had to refrain from a lot of his business empire. So now, these same people don’t seem to have a problem with Biden doing away with sanctions against the pipeline that is being built right now that will give Putin control of the natural gas supply for most of Europe and will make Mr. Putin a very wealthy man.

Hypocrites. Nothing but hypocrites. But yet he shut down the Keystone XL pipeline.

Huston Randall

St. Joseph

A tragedy’s last act

There are days in the history of humanity when the world seemed to stand still.

It is one of those times in St. Joseph. It is somewhat the end of a legacy, of a “golden age” of partnership between MWSU and the wider St. Joseph community.

Over a year ago, leadership of the university at large determined there was an imbalance in the budget large enough that drastic cuts and changes were needed in order to continue the viability of the institution.

Those cuts and changes were indeed drastic, and not just in the sense of budget and programming. Changed as well were the lives and inner beings of many students, faculty and staff...as well a sense of loss of connection between MWSU and St. Joseph.

This month, last words were written and last breaths on campus were taken by university professors and staff whose work at Western was terminated permanently. These included extremely talented and generous individuals, many of whom had devoted decades to the university and toward higher education. Many are still in limbo, with no new positions, no definitive plans for the future.

We wish you the best, and honor your work and your inner being.

Diane Waddell

St. Joseph