Have you ever said, “That’s not what I meant,” or “You are taking it the wrong way?” Words do not have one meaning. The context also requires interpretation. How then can Supreme Court justices believe that only they can determine what the writers of our Constitution “meant?” They are ignorant of the complexity of language and of history itself.
Have you ever failed to anticipate the understanding of children? A comic once said, “No shirt. No shoes. No service.” The little boy replies, “They said nothing about pants” (as he drops his). Justice Alito is like the little boy. The word “abortion” is not in the Constitution, but nowhere in the Second Amendment will you find “AR-15 weapons” either. Outlaw them.
The First Amendment guarantees “free speech” but doesn’t mention an “internet platform” that enriches itself by spreading outrageous, dangerous claims. Outlaw Facebook.
Of the 55 delegates to the Constitutional Convention, 39 refused to sign the original in 1787 because it did not have a Bill of Rights. They adopted a Ninth Amendment which says, “The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.”
Alito prefers a witch-believing Englishman Matthew Hale as a 1609 authority for his own interpretation of an American Constitution written 178 years later. He is disavowing the existence of “unenumerated rights,” (including our right to bodily and marital privacy), that safeguard our individual autonomy from state invasion.
Buckle up Americans. The extreme right is going to tell you how to live your life.
