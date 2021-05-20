Don’t defund

the police

There are groups demanding “sensitivity training” for police officers. Strangely, there are few calls that criminals receive similar training.

It seems there are many false interpretations of police officers and their duties. Foremost, they are human beings like ourselves with the same emotions. They simply want to go safely home at the end of the day.

Most of us are blissfully unaware of the verbal insults and hostility they must endure on a daily basis. Sadly, there are those who view police as “the enemy.” They must enter situations from which most of us would flee.

Many criminals lack social skills and inhibiting filters. Often raised in violent environments, violence is all they know. A badge is no deterrent.

One wonders who those calling to “defund” the police would call in a perilous situation. Batman? The “thin blue line” keeps society from total chaos.

Calls to defund the police is perhaps the dumbest idea in American history. It is akin to putting the animals in charge of the zoo.

Mike Hanrahan

Cameron, Missouri

CDC rules aren’t complicated

The CDC announced new guidelines for mask wearing recently. The language seems to be causing some confusion. Fully vaccinated people can now go without masks both outdoors and indoors — subject to state and local regulations.

That means, if your state and/or local laws say wear a mask — wear a mask. The science has made the determination that fully vaccinated people are protected from severe disease/death and are unlikely to be spreaders of the disease to others. Simple. Like keep your hands clean, cover your mouth and nose when you cough and sneeze and stay home when you are sick.

We know these things and do these things when flu season rolls around. They help with COVID-19 also. But, you must obey state and local rules, too. So, there you go. Also, COVID has nowhere to go if everyone is vaccinated! Think about that.

Helen Brock-Thurston

St. Joseph

Don’t break promise to

rural areas

The American Rescue Plan, passed by congressional Democrats and signed into law by Joe Biden, takes a new approach to economic recovery in small towns and rural communities. Democrats are trusting local governments and local people to solve local problems and understand the richness and diversity of small towns and rural communities.

The American Rescue Plan was designed to ensure federal dollars designated for rural America stay in rural America by requiring locally controlled projects and businesses to get the money first. But with $1.9 trillion at stake, implementation of the rescue plan won’t be easy. Corporate lobbyists are already trying to extract these funds from small businesses, local farms, small-scale processing facilities and rural restaurants.

Corporate influence over legislation implementation is a challenge for every new policy, but a lack of rural voices at decision-making tables creates additional challenges. To ensure successful implementation of this legislation, the administration must listen to rural voices and prioritize non-matching grant funds and forgivable loans for locally owned and controlled projects and businesses in distressed rural areas.

Matt Hildreth

Executive Director,

RuralOrganizing.org