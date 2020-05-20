Rural life in 1950s was not that different than now

Growing up on a country road in the 1950s was not drastically different from what we are now experiencing with COVID-19.

We rarely went into town in those days. In summer we raised a large garden, and in winter we survived on the fruits of our labor. Our cellar was lined with home-canned green beans, tomatoes and other produce. There were two large bins filled with potatoes and onions. We raised chickens for eggs and Sunday dinner. We had cows for milk.

Car traffic was so rare that everyone stopped to watch when a car drove by. It was mostly people we knew, and everyone would wave. It was a simpler time. On Saturday mornings we gathered around the radio to listen to our favorite programs. Our imagination provided the pictures.

Recreation was visiting with neighbors, and children were to “be seen and not heard.” A lot can be learned by just listening. Most everything we did was done as a family, including going to church on Sunday.

I remember those days with fondness. Suddenly we find ourselves in similar times. We survived then, and we will survive now.

Mike Hanrahan

Cameron, Missouri