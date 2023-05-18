State routinely restricts minors
None of us is 100% male or 100% female. We have a mix of male hormones (testosterone) and female hormones (estrogen) floating around in our bloodstream. However, a coin toss during the first six weeks of development in the womb decides the composition of our reproductive organs.
As adults, what we do with our mature sexual orientation is personal, private and largely self-directed; a point no longer seriously argued in American society. The rub is that LGBTQIA+ activists insist that sexual orientation begins very early in life, and puberty blockers, hormone therapy and gender transition surgery should be allowed for minors without government oversight. The activists claim that withholding treatment may cause anxiety, suicidal thoughts and depression, but more to the point, it is nobody’s business but those involved in the procedure.
The state’s interest in such a personal decision stems from the fact that persons under 18 are minors. In Missouri, children may not own property, consent to medical treatment, sue or be sued, enter into certain contracts or vote. Accordingly, it is misinforming to insist that gender choices are firmly decided during childhood and must be acted upon unless one also favors extending adult rights such as owning property, voting and being sued. The question of whether or not adults should be allowed to choose elective medical treatment is a separate discussion.
Dennis Weiser
St. Joseph
Water woes in Grundy County
It was Easter morning of 2023, I had my face half shaven and two toilets filled with human waste that I couldn’t flush.
The water had just completely shut off, and as I calmly emptied our coffee pot into the sink so I could use it to finish shaving, my wife and I were at wits end because this had been going on for four weeks and I had not been able to do anything about it.
The whole situation started several weeks earlier.
Around mid-March, we noticed a sudden decrease in our water pressure for our home in rural Grundy County, Missouri. We live at the far end of the water line traveling from Trenton, Missouri.
Finally it dawned on us what has recently changed — a new 7,000-head hog concentrated animal feeding operation (CAFO) that had been installed between us and Trenton, and since they had started operation, there was not sufficient water for both the CAFO and residents of Grundy County. The CAFO is owned and operated by a corporation not based in Missouri.
This started a journey of numerous phone calls to our County Waterboard, Sen. Rusty Black, the Grundy County Commission and various other representatives and officials.
Then came Easter Sunday morning.
Finally, around a week ago, the water pressure was restored, but only because the CAFO has moved their water usage to night time hours instead of during the day.
The infrastructure is not here to support this “large user,” as the Water District calls them, and the Grundy Countians living in the area.
Local citizens and independent livestock farmers are living in fear of not having water for their families and livestock this summer; and local citizens are afraid of speaking up.
As the summer months continue to warm up, water usage will spike and we are headed for a full-fledged humanitarian disaster.
Coupled with bad roads and local township boards with no oversight from the county commission, life in rural Missouri is turning out to be very similar to living in Kenya, which we visited several years ago.
As a lifelong conservative, it seems like the only answer is to start voting differently until we get the attention we need and deserve in rural Missouri.
John Graber
Grundy County
