Farmers need I-229
St. Joseph’s economy relies on agriculture, grain and pigs reaching the processing plants.
Taking down I-229, which carries 17,000 vehicles a day, would take away a safe, direct road to the processing plants.
MoDOT does not want to hear the people who drive this route to keep the bridge. Maintenance cost is more than MoDOT wants to pay.
The bridge is used for delivery of soybeans, corn and pigs from Atchison, Andrew, Nodaway and Holt counties. Farmers would find other markets.
Sue Winslow
St. Joseph
GOP slides
toward autocracy
I rise to object to Justice Alito’s opinion overturning Roe v. Wade. All six Justices are conservatives. Appointed by Republican presidents, of course.
Agree or disagree, this is the law of the land. This SCOTUS is way out of their lane. It is hopping into the religion lane. They do not belong there. Trump’s criteria for justices was they would overturn Roe. It’s happening.
See what we have gotten? This radical, far right, religious bloc. It does not represent democracy. What else might be on the religious right’s agenda?
James Madison insisted there be a law for the separation of church and state. He promoted this law to avoid bloodshed. Does that possibility now exist?
We are subjected to daily cries for book banning, removing math books supporting CRT and other right wing causes. All of this because autocracy and authoritarianism is preferred by the GOP. It does not support democracy. House Republicans proved this by 139 voting to NOT accept the Electoral College results. Whose members of Congress voted for the attempted coup participants. I know mine did. Did yours?
Hang on to your hats. Rough roads ahead.
Joyce Nowak
Shrewsbury, Missouri
Make cancer
research a priority
I joined volunteers from over 50 cancer-fighting organizations for the One Voice Against Cancer Lobby Day. We asked Congress to prioritize our nation’s investment in cutting-edge cancer research.
In meetings with members of Congress, I shared my connection to cancer through family and friends, my participation in Hope Lodge Kansas City’s Shave to Save event (raising money and shaving my head), and called on them to make cancer a national priority.
These investments have historically enjoyed strong bipartisan support — and we’re on the verge of significant new breakthroughs today because of it.
Our lawmakers need to make sure that momentum continues by investing in research. The National Institutes of Health and the National Cancer Institute have played key roles in virtually every major cancer prevention, detection and treatment discovery.
Continued investments in lifesaving medical research and prevention for diseases like cancer should be a top priority for Congress.
We are at a pivotal moment in the fight against cancer. Rep. Graves and the Missouri delegation, please help fund lifesaving research and make sure such lifesaving work continues.
Barbie Todd
Oak Grove, Missouri
