People don’t

need to know

I find it extremely uncouth for the News-Press to publish an article about a priest removed from a parish for having adult relations with an adult woman. Why publish something to ruin his life?

Any kind of relations between two adults is their business; all of Northwest Missouri does not need to be notified. Come on, SJNP — get some class.

Donovan Jones

Rock Port, Missouri

Republicans only desire power

Wake up Republicans.

Were you paying attention last week? What I have told you about the Republicans for five years is becoming clear.

The Republicans voted Liz Cheney out as the third-ranking Republican for telling the truth, defending the Constitution, rule of law and democracy. You now have two Republican parties. The first one is conservative, Constitution, rule of law and democracy loving party of 15 years ago. They have a few members today.

Communist Republicans consume the rest of the Republicans. They don’t believe in the Constitution, democracy, rule of law. They are consumed with power. They have no platform for America, integrity, ethics, honesty or patriotism.

Unfortunately in Missouri, all our senators, House members and statehouse Republicans are in the Communist Republican side. You want proof? Missouri voters overwhelmingly approved Medicaid expansion for 250,000 more poor and destitute people. Republicans have kept it from becoming law.

Is this the Democracy you want?

William Moran

Savannah, Missouri