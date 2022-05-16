The left represents democracy’s true threat
The Democrats keep falsely claiming that they are trying to keep the Republicans from destroying our democracy. It’s the Democrats who overwhelmingly vote for new laws that are unconstitutional. Compare the voting record of Democrats compared to the Republicans by checking out the “Freedom Index — The New American” (Constitutional Score Card). Notice how few times the Democrats vote for constitutional issues compared to the Republicans. Republicans like Mike Lee and Sam Graves (94%-57%) compared to Democrats like Nancy Pelosi and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (16% to 33%).
Have the Democrats forgotten, and yes even the Supreme Court Justices — Roe v. Wade, about the 10th Amendment to the Constitution? “The federal government has only those powers delegated to it by the Constitution, and that all other powers not forbidden to the states by the Constitution are reserved to each state.” In other words, without a constitutional amendment, the federal government has no jurisdiction over what drugs we take, what state schools teach and abortion laws. The states are left with the responsibility and freedom to include these issues in the state constitutions and their civil legal system without federal government interference.
For you old timers, the John Birch Society’s ideas in the 1950s through the 1970s were promoted by the controlled mainstream media as being on the fringe and believing in many conspiracy theories. But today they are increasingly commonplace in today’s GOP and respected by many leaders in high places. They are providing a great service with their publications including the congressional score card.
Larry Flinchpaugh
St. Joseph
U.S. remains a generous donor
Foreign aid refers to any type of assistance that one country voluntarily transfers to another, which can take the form of a gift, grant or loan, but it can also be food, supplies and services such as humanitarian aid and military assistance. U.S. foreign aid usually refers to military and economic assistance provided by the federal government to other countries.
The United Nations requires advanced countries to spend at least 0.7% of their gross national income on international aid. The United States is the most generous.
Countries contributed a record $161.2 billion in international aid in 2020: $158 billion in capital grants and loans, $1.3 billion private sector vehicles for growth and $1.9 billion of loans and equity.
The U.S.: $35.5 billion in foreign aid in 2020. The remaining countries that were among the top five donors included: Germany: $28.4 billion, United Kingdom: $18.6 billion, Japan: $16.3 billion, France: $14.1 billion.
Top countries getting aid: Afghanistan, $4.89B; Israel, $3.3B; Jordan, $1.72B; Egypt, $1.46B; Iraq, $1.17B; Syria, $819.37M and Ukraine, $247.30M.
We also give out foreign aid and assistance.
Foreign assistance is a flexible foreign policy tool used by donor states for a wide variety of purposes. Foreign assistance consists of financial, technical and commodity flows aimed at social infrastructure and services infrastructure, production and humanitarian aid. Guess who gets it — Egypt, $1.47B; Syria, $837M; Ukraine, $680M; Mexico, $271M; Venezuela, $163M; India, $160M; Pakistan, $97M; Canada, $35.1M; China, $32.2M; Russia, $10.4M.
Ben Pecora
St. Joseph
