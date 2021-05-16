Disappointed, not surprised

I told you so!

March 29, 2021, I penned a letter informing Missouri voters that your votes did not count and were nullified. The Republican governor and the majority of the Republicans in the Missouri House of Representations said to the Missouri voter: “We do not care what you voted. We have health insurance. Our decision is simple, you are not worth 10% for us to fund Medicaid expansion.”

The millions of dollars of Missourians’ money that we send to Washington, D.C., those dollars would have come back to Missouri from the federal government to pay 90% of Medicaid expansion. Now, those taxed dollars can go to other states that have Medicaid expansion.

It is time to vote out individuals that ignore and invalidate the will of Missouri voters. Then again, it may not matter. If elected officials can annul and cancel out your vote, these elected officials may do the same with your 2020 vote.

Remember: I told you so!

Respectfully,

Rev. Dr. W.A. Hedge

St. Joseph

Who would defend this swamp?

The cost of our so-called freedoms, since starting with WWII through Afghanistan, we have sacrificed 492,774 brave men and women in our armed forces. Covering wars, police actions and for whatever our genius politicians decide to send the “American” troops to foreign lands to fight others’ battles.

Do you honestly think these Americans men and women gave up their lives for what is happening today in the “good old” USA?

Our freedom of speech under attack. Thousands sitting on the sidelines not working because Uncle Sam has outbid the business owners on wages — why work when I can get more sitting at home?

There use to be a thing called freedom of the press, not talking points; actual fact-finding reporting — gone! Is the media today reporting the news or just following a script? I call it scare and blame reporting. Then there’s global warming, another money-making hoax. Thought the coasts of the USA were to be under 3 feet of water by now, all ice caps gone — still there?

Open borders, they died so the backdoor could be open to whomever wants in, forget procedure, just walk across, we’ve got $86 million for hotels for you. Or we can bus you to wherever — No COVID testing required.

Equal, everybody equal — did you die not for the American dream of hard work, sacrifice and standing on you own two feet?

Would the American soldier understand the “swamp.” I’m sure they would feel “SNAP” might be necessary today given the shape we’re in. Free health care, don’t think they got it after being released?

My question is would you do it today, to lay down your life to enable people capable but unwilling to work to live off of the government, or would you prefer “ALL” hands on deck.

Ben Pecora

St. Joseph