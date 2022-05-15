Baptists once embraced Roe v. Wade
At age 76, I’m still pro-choice — as are the majority of our country’s people.
Until 1979, Republican presidents, their wives and evangelical groups all supported legal abortion.
Delegates to the Southern Baptist Convention passed resolutions endorsing abortion in 1971, ‘74, and ‘76. “Religious liberty, human equality and justice are advanced by the Supreme Court abortion decision,” is the headline in the SBC’s Baptist Press article lauding the Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling — issued by “a ‘strict constructionist’ court, most of whose members have been appointed by President Nixon.”
Two factors led evangelicals to switch sides and become anti-abortionists:
1. The 1970s women’s movement — which spoke up for women’s reproductive rights and for equal rights in the public sphere — threatened the patriarchy that evangelicals preached. Ending legal abortions would help keep women where they belonged — at home raising children.
2. White Christian schools sprouted like dandelions in the South after the civil rights movement forced the integration of public schools. Evangelical leaders — like Jerry Falwell who was operating a whites’ only Christian school — became anti-abortionists not as a moral issue but as a “more palatable” means to serve the “religious right’s real motive: protecting segregated schools.” (Joshua Holland. “When Southern Baptists were pro-choice.” https://billmoyers.com/).
Jane Frick
St. Joseph
A vote based on a lie
When you voted on Jan. 6, 2020 not to certify the 2020 election, you broke the law. You based your vote on a lie. Federal lawsuits were filed by and for Trump all over the country by Republicans. Fifty to 75 lawsuits were argued in court. One hundred percent were thrown out for lack of evidence. You knew this when you voted not to certify the election on Jan. 6, 2020.
Josh Hawley, Sam Graves, Vicky Hartzler, Billy Long, Blaine Luetkemeyer and Jason Smith voted NOT to certify the election.
The first crime is violating the oath of office. The second crime is the insurrection law. Both require the removal from office and dismissal from office. Both are federal crimes. The words organized uprising against authority or operations of government are in the law. The vote did happen, but Republicans tried to stop the peaceful transfer of power to the winners.
The bottom line is this, it’s not against the law to vote no as an elected official, but, when you knew election fraud was a lie, you voted no anyway.
After the June live hearings happen, all the world and God will know what you did.
Bill Moran
Platte City, Missouri
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.