The crisis of contradiction

Why is it so difficult to change our political views?

Nearly all of us, both liberals and conservatives, suffer from what psychologists call cognitive dissonance. This occurs when a person is confronted with contradictory beliefs, ideas, or values, resulting in psychological stress.

According to this theory, when two actions or ideas are not psychologically consistent with each other, people do all in their power to change them until they become consistent. The discomfort is triggered by the person’s belief clashing with new information perceived, wherein they try to find a way to resolve the contradiction to reduce their discomfort.

But, will they make the right decision in relieving the stress between these two opposing ideas; particularly when it involves politics? Most likely not.

Another example, let’s say that a chain smoker finds out that the surgeon general reveals that smoking is harmful to your health. The obvious solution is to remove this conflict by stopping smoking. Instead, the smoker incorrectly reasons that since he gets lots of exercise and eats a good number of vegetables it will be OK to keep smoking.

Wrong decision but the conflict is resolved.

Larry Flinchpaugh

St. Joseph

Madison Avenue

loses its mind

Most of us know that the elected politicians in D.C. think we are brainless. Now we have big businesses making the same judgment. They assume that if they tell us how great their product is we’ll believe it.

Have you “not” noticed the ridiculous advertisements on TV? I believe some are an insult to anyone with an IQ!

I guess the challenge is trying to figure out just what their ad has to do with their product.

How about the commercial of an insurance company trying to sell you insurance from an emu? Same company selling “wet teddy bears” like hot dogs?

My favorite is “Motar.” Who had that nightmare for an ad?

Another insurance company showing items on a moving car with an item on its top that never slides off — have you ever had that luck?

A moon rover speeding over the moon and doing ramp-type jumps — it just floats through the air, while the passenger gives us that look of — don’t you wish you were me? Don’t even know what this product is.

However, not all of the ads are upsetting, there are two I like: the young man on the bus who offers his seat up to and older lady who is standing, and the women who is sitting in her tornado-destroyed house playing her piano.

So you can either pick the wet teddy bears or the young man giving up his seat on the bus — you make the call on whom you support.

Mary Pecora

St. Joseph