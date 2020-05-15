Safe gun storage is up to citizens

The recent surge in gun sales has shown that many Americans have an appreciation for the Second Amendment right to own firearms.

They have purchased a gun to defend themselves, their loved ones and their homes if exigency becomes a reality. They did not buy a gun to fight a tyrannical government.

We know what the Second Amendment is about, we don’t need to yell it from the rooftops.

Hopefully the millions of new gun owners understand the moral and ethical responsibility of “prevent unauthorized access to your firearms.” Hopefully, they understand good gun control.

Don’t let your gun get stolen, criminals don’t buy guns at stores, they steal them or buy them from thieves.

Don’t let your gun be misused, because that’s how tragedies happen.

And for goodness sake, do not let children have access to a loaded gun.

The cable lock included in the box with a new gun is part of the Child Safety and Protection Act of September 2017, to encourage safe storage. It is not for storage of your one and only home defense gun.

There are numerous secure storage options for a loaded gun that allow nearly instant access.

The gun industry has stepped up and stepped forward with innovations for safe storage of a loaded gun.

The owners manual included with the gun has numerous warnings about the importance of safe responsible ownership of your gun.

We DO NOT need new gun laws mandating safe storage of our guns.

We can and should do it ourselves.

Shawn Harper

St. Joseph