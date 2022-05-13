What has happened to the majority of the Republican Party and their supporters? They make all kinds of claims that the Democrats are ruining our country. The Republicans continue to push the Big Lie about the rigged election when the only fraud found was committed by Republicans.
Where was their concern over our former president’s plan to use the military to confiscate voting machines? That sounds more like a third-world tactic, not something that should be happening in the United States.
Why did Republican leaders remain silent when the former president tried to intimidate Republican election officials into not certifying the legal election results, even after the votes had been recounted at a cost to taxpayers of several million dollars?
Why was there no worry about our country when the former president and his Republican allies tried to circumvent the Constitution by telling the vice president to not certify the election as directed by our laws?
Where was the Republican outrage that the former president and his minions attempted to overthrow our government, bypass our Constitution and turn our democracy into a fascist regime by storming the Capitol building?
When order was restored and our freedoms preserved, the former president still had cronies that refused to certify the Electoral College results.
How are the blatant attempts to discourage the right to vote, reduce polling places and waiting in line for hours to vote good for our country?
I wonder what happens to voters who have to use a restroom while waiting to vote? It is against the law to provide Porta-Potties?
We all need to remember the old saying “absolute power corrupts absolutely.” Voting for Trump, should he run again, and any candidates that support or supported him, puts our Constitution, our freedom and our very democracy in grave peril.
Choose your candidates for all elections carefully as the future of our children and grandchildren are at risk.
