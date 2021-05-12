Support teachers for 52 weeks

Last week was “National Teacher Appreciation Week.” Everyone rushed to thank teachers for their selflessness and then quickly moved on to the next national “whatever” week. There was no serious discussion in the news about the problems our teachers are experiencing and why retention is a problem.

For our public school teachers, class size, student poverty, new technology, bullying, student apathy and disrespect, lack of parental involvement, absenteeism, and most recently, the pandemic are all contributing to teacher burnout. Add the low salaries and burnout shouldn’t be a surprise.

I taught English Language Learning to immigrants and prepared them for citizenship. It was a wonderful experience helping students become citizens of the country I love.

But after Sandy Hook, we had to drill our students on how to survive a mass shooting. Last week a sixth-grade girl in Idaho shot two classmates and a janitor. Her teacher stopped her. Without common sense gun laws, teaching today is a harrowing profession.

Unfortunately, teachers today are not supported by our leaders in Washington except for the platitudes they recite during a National Teacher Appreciation Week. We can do better. Tell Congressman Graves. Our democracy depends on it.

Bernadine Kline

Liberty, Missouri

Where have you gone, JFK?

Oh President Kennedy, where are you? With Biden’s proposed capital gains tax increase from the current bracket high of 23.8% to 39.6%, we can expect to see the same “stagnation” as we did under Jimmy Carter, when the rate was peaking at 35%. Anyone remember double digit unemployment, inflation, interest rates?

So why do I praise JKF’s economic policies? Kennedy knew that economic growth produces jobs; lower taxes stimulate economic growth; higher taxes slow capital formation; tax havens attract multinational investment in the U.S.; higher taxes reduces risk taking; finally, Kennedy was the father of “supply side economics.”

Remember the great Reagan years in the 80s? President Kennedy said: “It is a paradoxical truth that tax rates are too high and tax revenues are too low and the soundest way to raise the revenues in the long run is to cut the rates now ... Cutting taxes now is not to incur a budget deficit, but to achieve the more prosperous, expanding economy which can bring a budget surplus.”

These “tax and spend” socialists today that actually control the Biden White House, will end up destroying this last bastion of economic growth and freedom!

David Hurst

St. Joseph

Where have you gone, Pickles?

I would so very much, as well as many friends, like for you to continue the Pickles comic strip. We always looked forward to reading it each morning for all the many years we have subscribed to the paper.

Please consider putting it back in. It and Baby Blues are the best! Our grandkids miss the Orbit Club also. Please reconsider.

Eva Dunlap

St. Joseph