An uplifting
night of music
Now that I’m a grandpa I finally realize some things that have always been obvious.
When a person, or child, gets hurt and raises their face upward in pain looking for redress, that may not of itself be proof there is a higher being, but it begins to prove the person believes there is one.
We are born with a need for companionship, camaraderie, community. As we age we are faced ever more often with the truth that we can’t do it alone, realizing being alone is not all it was cracked up to be anyway.
We were born with the tools intact for successful fulfillment of both of these needs. Psychological testing backs up real-world observations that infants anticipate and need rhythm, appreciate melody, internalize musical context and language structures.
The mechanism of music; of each of us making our sound, in harmony with others, reaching upward to some unknown but expected “Greater,” allows us to experience our better selves within a group. As we fight through our daily lives we need to find what has always been there.
On April 23 at the Missouri Theater, the St. Joseph Community Chorus, in concert with Isaac Cates and Ordained, offered a gospel spectacular: Music-Community-Uplifting.
John Cool
St. Joseph
Looks like a failing grade
Let us take a step back and review the last two years and grade the performance of our government officials: both sides.
We have the scandals. Hunter’s foreign dealings, Clinton’s use of her personal computer, $30 million-plus Russiagate, the Jan. 6 investigation, spending, the riots and looting (no investigation there) government spending, woke.
The players. The Bidens, Joe, Jim and Hunter. AOC. Harris, Cortez, Watters, Cuomo, Fauci, Feinstein, Omar, Pelosi, Schiff, Schumer, the millionaires club and yes, the RINOs.
These are all on the back-burner, forgotten. Antifa, the swamp, Covid, media bias, class warfare, BLM (not All-Lives Matter), climate change depending on which side of the street you’re on.
Ignore China, broken FISA rules, defund the police, inflation, murder/crime rates, abortions.
The whoops factor, CRT, military equipment left behind, import imbalance, graft on both sides, immigration, drugs, the debt, ignoring the Constitution.
Government department failing on the job. FBI, catch and release, judges just slapping them on the hands and then releasing them and the court system letting criminals out of prison. The homeless running wild. Over a million for one public bathroom for them is not really going to help.
Are we going to save you by these pay-for-themselves programs? Energy, no drilling for fossil fuels, just empty the oil reserve, wind-solar-battery energy replacing fossil fuels, electric cars (with rebates of course).
You are saying these are Democrats’ problems, Un a way yes, and blame should also be on the RINOs in Congress who are being outsmarted by them. The borders are wide open, millions crossing over, at least 2 million in two years, gangs and drugs in the mix, getting a free pass and free whatever they need. Just how dumb are we to allow this to continue?
Ben Pecora
St. Joseph
