John Darkow’s editorial cartoon, published 5/10/22, is stupidly wrong on many levels. He is a paid provocateur, but this one sank to the fifth-grader’s rant level. Here is my list of its false premises.
1. Medical care should be a federal responsibility, and should begin at birth.
2. All abortions will be denied, despite medical necessity or rape.
3. All good Democrats favor abortion-on-demand and all evil Republicans oppose it.
4. Programs such as WIC, Head Start, tax credits, housing assistance, public education and grants to states and local governments do not happen, and infant welfare is of no concern to men.
5. The judiciary is not an independent branch of the federal government.
6. Elected state representatives are incapable of dealing with health care legislation.
7. The Roe v. Wade decision was legally perfect and should never be questioned.
8. Women, especially poor women, have no control over their reproductive choices.
9. Terminating a pregnancy is a choice, but options such as euthanasia should not be.
10. Your editorial bias is instinctively liberal.
If publishing Darkow’s cartoon was meant to be an irritatingly cheap shot, you succeeded.
Dennis Weiser, St. Joseph
A slick mailer is hard to ignore
I took one of those slick advertisements from Suddenlink to the local office. I get the mail several times a month. I talked to a nice lady who had been with the company for 15 years. I wanted to compared Suddenlink rates to my existing service.
After several minutes of figuring, she let me know I could get Suddenlink services for just $100 more than my existing service.
I got another “good deal” offer. I called the number for further inquiry. I talked to a machine that gave me a multitude of options until I got to talking with a real person. I was put on hold. I got elevator music. A nice young lady answered the phone. She announced they were having technical issues and asked if she could call me back.
I said sure.
I’m sure the Bradley family had some interest still in the Suddenlink services locally.
