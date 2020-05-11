College board needs ‘R & R’

MWSU president Matt Wilson announced that he’d cut $600,000 by eliminating four administrators’ positions after firing over 60 faculty. No mention of his spending $700,000 to hire eight new administrators and coaches — five of them his colleagues from Akron — for salaries ranging from $60,000 to $160,000.

We could have filled several of these roles with people here who have proven a commitment to our mission. A grim, running joke on campus is that MWSU has become “Akron West.”

That moniker applies not only to personnel, but also to programs. While president at the University of Akron, Matt promoted four-day class schedules and heavy recruitment of international students, two ideas he brought here. According to an article in a Cleveland journal, “The feedback was that the condensed, four-day academic week made it difficult for students to balance school, work, internships and campus activities.” The university predicted that 50% to 75% of campus would return to five-day schedules by fall 2020.

The international focus is likewise questionable. About $200,000 now pays new personnel in the Global Center — headed by a former Akron administrator — intended to recruit international students and promote study abroad.

Graphs posted by Akron show steady enrollment declines before, after and during Matt’s presidency. International student enrollment declined. By no means can Matt be blamed for national trends. Still, our board needs to question why initiatives that didn’t work there are supposed to work here.

That right thing is for the board is to partake of some serious R & R — Review and Reverse.

Dr. Bill Church

MWSU English professor

Western needs everyone’s support

Now is the time to rally for Missouri Western State University. Our university needs everyone’s support. The decisions that have been made by President Matt Wilson and the Board of Governors have been most difficult. The reduction of staff and degree opportunities were governed by classroom enrollments and graduation rates. Investigate why a course is gone.

The financial challenges are amazing. I am a member of the Foundation Board. I have had the opportunity to hear firsthand from Wilson and financial Vice President Darrell Morrison and the efforts to overcome the financial situation. The monetary issues actually came to light in late summer or early fall. Wilson and Morrison were hardly settled in when it was discovered that on-hand cash reserves were not satisfactory. Financial reporting during previous years just didn’t reflect the diminished cash position.

The pandemic has added an additional element. What is enrollment going to look like this fall? The new norm may be more online courses.

Please ask questions. Wilson and Morrison may not give you answers that you want to hear. They are completely open and transparent. Please be well informed. Now is the time to rally for the Griffons!

Bob Wollenman

St. Joseph