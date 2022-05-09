Nation pays a price for this administration
I hear the words and see the actions coming out of our current administration’s mouths at all levels and question their roles as leaders of America. This is not the America I grew up in and every day it slips further away from how I and all I know and meet each day remember.
Maybe we were fortunate to live in the Midwest sheltered from the real world; hello, it’s rearing its ugly head at the grocery store, gas pumps and every aspect of each of our day-to-day lives from sea to shining sea. I suppose if we listen to and trust them, everything is going as planned; I’m not thrilled with their plan.
They are allowing hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants to flood and overrun our country (it’s not their fault), they are crashing our economy (not their fault), they are profiting while we suffer. Not their fault, if every vote counts?
Craig Wood
St. Joseph
Abortion polls are unreliable
Just ran across this article on the internet, in response to It’s Your Call, 5-6-2022.
Seventy percent of Americans support a woman’s right to choose. It’s a false stat that has been debunked for years but that hasn’t stopped the liberal media, Democrat politicians and abortion activists from repeating the lie in the wake of a draft of a Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.
So what do Americans really think about abortion?
The answer is simple. For decades, a majority of Americans have taken a pro-life position wanting all or more abortions made illegal.
In the 1990s, poling data showed approximately 55% of Americans opposed all or most abortions. Yes, Americans support exceptions — such as abortion in cases of rape or incest or when the life of the mother is in danger. But those cases constitute less than 2% of all abortions, as 98% of abortions are cases when abortion is used as birth control.
Since that time, little has changed as poll after poll after poll has found anywhere from 50% to 60% of Americans still want all or most abortions made illegal.
William Werner
St. Joseph
Children need access to meals
Without swift action from Congress, children in Missouri are at risk of losing access to meals this summer and many more next school year. That’s because critical child nutrition waivers will soon expire and so far, Congress has failed to authorize USDA to extend them.
These waivers are an important tool that allows schools and community organizations to serve meals in ways that work best for their communities while they grapple with ongoing pandemic-related challenges like supply chain disruptions, rising food prices and staffing shortages.
Kristen Dunphey
Portland, Maine
