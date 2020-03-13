Stoplights work better for Downtown

Here the city goes again, trying to make a fix on something that is not broken.

Replacing stoplights with stop signs at every intersection Downtown is completely insane. You tried it once before and it didn’t work. Wrecks and no traffic flow put an end to that idea several years ago.

Do any of you people drive Downtown every day? The stoplights help with traffic flow so that you don’t have to stop at every intersection or worry someone is not going to stop at a stop sign.

Getting behind a long line of vehicles is not going to be “more efficient travel time and save drivers gas.” You will be seeing a mechanic more often to get your brakes fixed.

Kathy Barber

St. Joseph

Hearing loss

has some benefits

One side effect of aging is a loss of hearing. I know from personal experience. I have come to realize it is not the worst thing that can happen, and can even be a blessing at times.

There can be benefits in communicating with one’s spouse. For example, it is assured that any request requiring me to move from my recliner will not be heard. On the other hand, one must endure “Do I have to repeat everything to you?”or “Turn down the volume on that TV.”

Visiting with the guys at the coffee shop can be awkward at times. Most of us wear hearing aids, purchased at a variety of price points, none of which seem totally effective.

We tend to smile and nod our heads a lot. If everyone laughs, you laugh too. Chances are it was something funny.

There can be moments of embarrassment, such as when you respond inappropriately to a statement. Responding to bad news with “that’s good”, or saying “no” when someone offers to pay the bill.

You must endure some odd looks at church, especially when you are singing a completely different hymn than the rest of the congregation. I just smile and nod a lot.

In an election year, hearing loss can be a blessing.

Mike Hanrahan

Cameron, Missouri