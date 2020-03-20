On second though, blame the Zs

Your Friday, March 20 issue of News-Press NOW, ran an article titled, “OK, millennial, it’s time to stay home.” It described college students “living it up on spring break”.

I would like to offer a perception correction. While the term “millennial” has come to be universally associated with the young adult generation, the truth is that most millennials are out of college. The oldest millennial is now 37 years old. Depending on the resource, the youngest millennial is now aged 21. which means that college students are arguably either mostly or entirely made up of the subsequent generation, Gen Z.

In my own experience, all of my millennial peers are, in fact, taking the COVID pandemic quite seriously. They have jobs, and they are concerned about layoffs and child care issues caused by the potential spread of this virus. On the other hand, most of the Gen-Z youth that I know, at my daughter’s dance school, etc., are decidedly flippant about the risks, determined to attend events despite the warnings against group gatherings.

Please, we millennials are no longer the youngest adult generation. Many of us are reaching middle age. Please don’t lay the blame on us just because our generation has the coolest-sounding (and most memorable) name.

Fay Murray,

Conception, Missouri

A senator

burns with envy

Sen. Bernie Sanders is a scold. On stage he is like an old great-aunt shaking a long finger at a child that has not lived up to expectations.

According to Sen. Sanders, we Americans should be ashamed that we have not provided free health care for all, free college tuition, free housing, free child care, free food and higher wages — higher wages being an important factor as Sen. Sanders will also raise taxes to pay for the free-for-all.

He sees Denmark as a country to follow into socialism, but conveniently forgets to mention that Denmark has one of the highest personal tax rates of any country.

Senator Bernie, the scold, who believes he knows better than anyone what America should be like, has no real understanding of socialism, and in my opinion, bases his embrace of socialism on a childish belief that it is not fair that some people have a great deal and others are poor.

What has brought him to this position, heaven knows. It is possible that it is nothing more than envy of the rich.

To you who embrace Sen. Sanders and socialism, I ask that you look beyond the promises to the means to achieve the promises. To you, who embrace nothing but yourselves, and look to the promises of Sen. Sanders to erase your debts and provide you a living, know that in voting for your personal gain you are selling your country into slavery.

Carol Cornelius,

Easton, Missouri

Time for prayer

amid the panic

In the face of nameless dread I remember my parents kneeling beside my bed.

Jesus, tender shepherd, hear me. Bless Thy little lamb tonight. Through the darkness be Thou near me. Keep me safe til morning light. All this day Thy hand hath led me and I thank Thee for Thy care. Thou hast warmed me clothed and fed me. Listen to my evening prayer. Let my sins be all forgiven. Bless the friends I love so well. Take us all at last to heaven happy there with Thee to dwell.

Thoughts of corona virus faded and we awoke refreshed. Peace to you all.

Ted Rights,

Hamilton, Missouri