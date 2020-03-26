A light shines

for animals

I just wanted to take this opportunity to say a few words about my friend, Cathy Madsen. Cathy was and will remain a shining light in the animal welfare world. She was way before her time on animal welfare and brought light to a dark area at the shelter. Through her drive and guidance, she helped people understand that we have a responsibility to the creatures in our area.

We watched as Friends of the Shelter grew, and as people stepped up to help. Meanwhile, Cathy’s own health was failing. But from her inspiration, we were able to provide health care, vaccinations and programs to promote adoptions.

With new management and support from Friends of the Shelter, the light now shines even brighter. Soon there will be a much-needed new shelter. We look forward to adoptions and rescues being at an all-time high, much in part to the work she began.

So, Cathy, from our side of the Rainbow Bridge to yours, a million thanks.

Terrie Irwin

St. Joseph