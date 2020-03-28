East Hills is worth the drive

While it is currently closed due to coronavirus precautions, I just want to say how much I appreciate the East Hills Shopping Center! I enjoy shopping so much more when I can go from store to store without having to be outside in the heat or cold and without having to drive from one store to another.

Shopping there is a relaxed and enjoyable experience, and I would like to thank all those involved in creating such a great shopping environment.

I travel more than 85 miles from my home in rural Missouri to shop there, and it is definitely worth the drive. Thank you!

Jeanne Cracraft

Eagleville, Missouri

Some thoughts on commercials

Are you insulted today by the lack of respect that the advertisers on television, and the people in D.C. who are passing themselves off as looking out for our well-being constantly saying this is the truth, by telling us lies and passing them off as the truth?

First let’s see if you agree with the messages conveyed in these ads, maybe you like them, but to me they cry out “we’re dumb and they’ll buy this!”

My number 1 winner: Motaur — Can you explain to me what this ad is about, half man, half motorcycle — how dumb is that, either legs or a body?

Liberty Mutual — Do you want to buy insurance from a guy dragging a large key around with an emu for a partner?

Little Caesars — Shows two adults laying their faces on the table to see how thick thin the crust is. How about picking a piece up and looking at it and show the people how thin it is?

Then we have this brain trust in D.C. promising the world without any explanation of how it is to be paid for. Getting harder and harder to determine who the good guys are?

Hang on, it’s going to be a rough ride.

Ben Pecora

St. Joseph

The impact of your vote

To President Donald Trump voters and supporters, this is exactly what you get when you don’t research candidates who run for offices. A federal government that doesn’t lead the nation in fighting a national emergency. A president who leaves it to states to fend for themselves. Governors are a little busy right now to organize with other governors to get medical supplies at a reasonable price. Instead they are being forced to outbid each other.

Remember, Trump blamed the Democrats for the COVID-19 on national TV to hurt his re-election campaign in January or February? He also called it a hoax at the same time. He did not start an emergency response plan until it was March. I haven’t seen it yet. Now, we couldn’t have stopped it, nobody could, but it didn’t have to be this bad and it’s going to get worse before it gets better.

Well Trump voters and supporters, this is to you. I really hope you, or your kids, grandkids, brothers, sisters, mom and dad don’t get COVID-19. Remember this, however it turns out, your vote had something to do with it. That’s why voting matters and every vote should count. So sorry.

William Moran

Savannah, Missouri