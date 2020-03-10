Change is welcome if it benefits everyone

The wisdom of the saying “If it works, don’t fix it” applies to the change of newspaper service.

The new concept relies on a generation of people with a preoccupied and disconnected interest in world events with due credit for those who constitute a minority.

You stated other towns have made the change, but what you didn’t say is are they pleased with it.

Our paper is an important part of each day. We subscribers have served you well through many years. Where is your gratitude?

Change is welcomed when it benefits everyone. This is not the case.

Peggy McCurley

St. Joseph

Expanding Medicaid is right thing to do

In a recent editorial, the News-Press editorial board attempted promote the case against Medicaid expansion, using the same tired arguments that our state legislators have used for nine years. Distilled down, these amount to exaggeration of costs and stricter eligibility criteria to an already austere program.

The editorialists claim that “Missouri already ranks as one of the top states for Medicaid spending, as a percentage of general revenue.” The editorialists conveniently forgot to mention that only four states collect less state revenue per capita than Missouri. That sort of puts things in perspective, doesn’t it?

At the end of the editorial, their real concern comes into focus, i.e. work requirements, the panicky thought that undeserving Missourians might take advantage of the system.

So, let’s also put that into perspective. Under the current stingy Missouri Medicaid eligibility criteria, a single parent with two children would not be eligible for Medicaid if she/he makes more that 22% of the federal poverty level, or $385 per month. Try living on that while paying for child care and looking for a job.

If expanded, the feds would pay 90% of the cost. Expanding Medicaid to our neediest is the right thing to do.

Robert Stuber, M.D.

St. Joseph