The e-Edition paper has some nice advantages: no weather problems, late delivery, looking for it in a snowy or rainy day.

I’m getting along in years also, but almost anyone can afford and use a laptop. Take it with you on vacation, visiting your children, or anywhere and you will have the full paper with you.

Times change, go with them. Try it, you may like it.

Dr. Gweldon L. Long

Maryville, Missouri

Biden will bring stability

Joseph Biden is a Democrat who will bring stability, honesty, workable programs and experience to the White House. His candidacy appeals to real Democrats, independents, and moderate Republicans who are determined to defeat Trumpsters.

Please join Pete Buttigieg, Beto O’Rourke, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and dedicated anti-Trumpsters in voting Tuesday for former VIce President Joe Biden in the Democratic primary.

Jim Roever

St. Joseph

Maybe virus outbreak will get

U.S. to enact paid sick leave

Ironies abound. The Trump administration is considering using federal emergency funds to give free emergency room and hospital coverage to those without these benefits and/or limited or no health insurance — to test for the coronavirus and treat those with COVID-19, and Republicans may finally drop their opposition so Congress can pass a federal paid sick leave requirement.

This is because, unlike other “developed” countries in the world with universal health coverage and paid sick leave, the U.S. could find itself engulfed in a horrific pandemic.

Suddenly, even the conservative Wall Street Journal is worried that 1) there are 27.5 million people in this country (up by over 2,000,00 since Trump took office) without health insurance, and 2) “half of service workers, who often have direct contact with the public, lack paid sick leave.”

Another big concern is that a record 25% of Americans claimed they or a family member didn’t seek treatment for serious medical issues last year because of the cost, according to a December 2019 Gallup Poll.

Exposed and/or sick workers without paid leave may continue to report for work and spread the virus and/or die. People with limited or no health coverage may forgo testing and seeking medical help when exposed to and/or after developing COVID-19.

I’m praying that the specter of sick and infected service workers handling their food and/or cleaning their mansions and rooms at their luxury hotels has put enough fear into President Donald Trump and his Republican cronies to enact paid leave laws and funds for virus testing and hospitalization. After all, their very lives might be at stake!

Jane Frick

St. Joseph