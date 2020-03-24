A message of love,

not socialism

Who are the most happy people in the world? According to the 2020 World Happiness Report, it is the Scandinavians. Finland, a nearby Nordic country, is number one. But why?

The editor of the report, John F. Helliwel, says that a country’s happiness “is measured by general satisfaction with life, and more important, the confidence that one lives in a place where people take care of one another.” The Finns, he says, do trust and care about each other.

What’s more, Scandinavians believe in their government as well as their fellow citizens, says Jeffrey D. Sachs, who works on the Happiness Report. In Finland, 91% of the people who were surveyed said they were satisfied with their president, and 86% trust the police.

What about us Americans? Our happiness is on the decline. In 2012, the U.S. ranked 11th overall in the report. This year we dropped to 18th.

Maybe if everyone, including government officials, stopped shouting and blaming others for our misery it might help. In addition, we must elect government that we can trust, and would help all of us to alleviate the suffering and brokenness that afflict far too many of our fellow citizens.

Some might claim this kind support for all our people is socialism. I believe it would be the response to ideas espoused long ago: Love your neighbor, do good to those who persecute you and treat others the way you want yourself and your loved ones to be treated.

Keith Evans

St. Joseph

Society is lost

in the wilderness

The issues affecting us were on my mind as I awoke this morning. Many decisions have been made in a very short period of time and will affect us for years to come. Most of them are being made by a handful of people.

As I think about these issues, and the decisions that affect our lives, I realize that our freedoms have been greatly infringed upon. It is “scary” when we consider what the impact of these decisions will be upon this, and future generations.

This past week, we faced a major decision regarding the manner in which we typically worship the Lord on the Sabbath day. We have been told that “no groups larger than 10 persons should meet together.” So, the question was: “Shall we not have church for the next several weeks?”

It appears to me that we need to seriously reflect upon our focus and priorities in life. Have we totally forgotten that the Lord God Almighty is still the same unchangeable God: “all-powerful” and “all-knowing?” Consider the scriptures that tell about the Israelites traversing across the wilderness with their flocks, and had no water to drink. Read Exodus 17:1-6 and Numbers 20:1-11. Is the Lord God not able to provide the protection we need at this time against this virus?

Furthermore, think of the uncertainties we now face in the economic realm. And, couple with that the effects upon the political scene.

Let us unite in prayer to our God for his protective hand over us.

Cloyce Coffman

Stewartsville, Missouri