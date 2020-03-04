Socialism is a greater threat

If you look at his website, Sen. Bernie Sanders’ spending plans total over $100 trillion — over five times the total U.S. budget.

He will pay for it two ways. One is by taxing workers who make $29,000 a year or more The great British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher once said, “The problem with socialism is you eventually run out of other people’s money.”

So to get the rest he turns to Modern Monetary Theory, which says the government can just print as much as they need. This has been done already in countries such as pre-World War II Germany, Zimbabwe and Venezuela, just to name a few. In all cases it led to massive inflation that ruined the country’s economy and destroyed everyone’s standard of living. History does not lie; look it up if you do not believe.

I do not know if the left is just desperate for power so they promise everything is free, or if they really believe it. The great democratic President John F. Kennedy once said, “I regard the preservation and strengthening of the free market as a cardinal objective of this or any administration’s policies.”

Socialism is a greater threat than any coronavirus to the American Dream.

Kennan Brockett

St. Joseph

Publisher will continue mission

As a retired NPG employee, I was sorry but, not shocked to learn of the of plan to reduce the number of physical papers published weekly.

When I began my career at the News-Press, an old-timer warned me not to plan on a long history there because newspapers were a struggling business all around the country. I assured him that I had other plans.

I then discovered that the work was quite interesting and the people were too. And they were nice — labor and management. After 27 years, I retired from my favorite job ever.

Newspapers are old technology in a world of dwindling resources and environmental challenges. I grieve for days gone by, but welcome the dedication of the publisher to continue the mission of “town crier.” This is an important — make that vital — mission. Local news must carry on. To lose that is to surrender to the neighborhood bully — state and local. Good luck and good work to my hometown newspaper!

Dennis Smith

St. Joseph

Reader will go back to the radio

Concerning the digital newspapers: I guess you didn’t consider that a lot of us older people do not have computers.

I have relied on your paper for over 50 years and now I can’t have it because you want something easier. How are you going to make the two puzzles available?

I guess with no computer, it won’t make any difference. I’ll have to go shopping for a radio.

Ron Merchant

Hiawatha, Kansas

Reader wants paper in his hands

No, no, no! I do not want to get my newspaper on my computer. I want my paper in my hand in the morning.

Every morning, I want to sip my coffee and turn the pages like I’ve been doing for decades.

Yes, I’m old and don’t like change. I hope others like me speak up.

David White

St. Joseph