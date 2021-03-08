A model of efficiency

Thanks to The Community Clinic/Mosaic Life Care for the efficiency in which they are administering COVID-19 shots at the Gordmans site. I have never seen an operation move so smoothly. All personnel were friendly, well-trained and courteous. The whole process of being vaccinated took about 35 minutes, including the 15-minutes observation for side effects. Much applause and appreciation for a job well done.

Diana Reynolds

St. Joseph

Don’t let it slide

On Jan. 6, 2021, another date that will live in infamy and shame, the forces of thousands of enemy domestic terrorists attacked our sacred U.S. Capitol building.

These so-called “patriots” attacked and overcame a small force of U.S. Capitol police officers. Most of these officers served with great bravery against an overwhelming force of insurrectionists.

This medieval battle played out live on our television screens. Hundreds of courageous officers were injured, some severely, and one officer was killed. Two officers later committed suicide.

If not for this awesome force of Capitol police, many congressmen and women would likely have been badly injured or even killed. “Hang Pence,” Remember that?

And where was President Trump? Shame on Mr. Trump and all who stormed our U.S. Capitol.

My question is why hasn’t at least a thousand of these “traitors” been arrested? This is a national tragedy, and we know who instigated this day of national infamy. May we overcome this dark side and shameful behavior by American citizens who held up the Trump flag and Confederate flags during this unwarranted, gruesome display of violence. We must arrest all, prosecute all, and if found guilty, sentence each and everyone to long prison sentences.

Otherwise, we disgrace all the men and women who gave their lives to save the union and to defend against the Nazi Germans, Italian fascists, Japanese imperialists, North Koreans, and others.

John Hoffman

St. Joseph

Vaccines for the greater good

I wish to say that I have taken both shots of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

I read the article in the St. Joseph News-Press: “Catholics urged to get COVID-19 vaccine but pause on J&J” March 5. I think Bishop Johnston did a good job by articulating the situation that Catholics should beware of regarding the complex and somewhat controversial roots of all of the COVID-19 vaccines in regard to being tested by scientists using cells (cloned or otherwise) which ultimately date back to aborted fetuses.

As a Catholic myself, I had no choice in the vaccine I was given. I am sort of thankful it was Moderna. Most bishops (and even Pope Francis) have gotten the shots and most deem the Moderna and Pfizer shots “morally acceptable.”

I encourage everyone to get the COVID shots for the greater good of everyone.

James A. Marples

Longview, Texas (formerly

of Kansas)