Check the facts on letters, It’s your call
Why?
Why do you continue to print “It’s Your Call?” Name calling, libelous claims with no fact checking fill the column. Yellow journalism flourished 100 years ago. Is the column printed to sell newspapers?
Why are your “regular letters to the editor writers” never fact checked? They lift so-called talking points from their dubious sources and you accept them as facts.
Why do you secretly allow elected officials from state and nationally held offices to visit St. Joseph and never question them why they don’t conduct town hall meetings in St. Joseph?
We learn about their visits after the fact. Regular citizens are never permitted to question them.
Why do you reprint Sen. Josh Hawley’s press releases as fact? His influence on Jan. 6 activities are well known.
Do you need more fact-checkers?
Richard Demarest
St. Joseph
Petitions reflect will of voters
In “What’s Wrong With Taking Power From PACs?” published on 3/4, the newspaper editorial stated “The big cities see our part of the state as flyover country’s flyover country.” The party line argument that seems to be going around is that the voters of Missouri are being influenced by outside “dark money” to vote for nefarious causes that don’t truly reflect the will of the state’s electorate.
These arguments drew my interest because of how the statewide and U.S. House congressional delegations represent the citizens of Missouri. In the 2020 election, over 40% of the Missouri electorate voted for Democrats for the U.S. House. This resulted in 2/8 of the available seats being won by Democrats, which is 25%. In the state Senate, 45% of the 2020 votes went to Democrats, while 24 of the 34 state Senators are Republicans.
These figures provide a reason to be skeptical of the claim that the true “flyover country’s flyover country” in Missouri are rural areas, and to question the value of a push in Jefferson City to limit the ability of the citizens of our state to bring initiative petitions based on the popular vote.
Erik McGuire
St. Joseph
Graves is the king of PACs
Regarding the NP opinion “What’s wrong with taking power from PACs?” — concerning political action committees in Washington, D.C., and money from Houston influencing Missouri elections, here’s how much money congressman Sam Graves took from Houston in 2021 alone: $25,400.
Cemex inc. Employees PAC, $2,500.
Ortega, Rafae, $2,000.
Alvis, Steven, $5,800.
Moran, Patrick, $2,900.
Flournoy, Charles, $2,900.
Alvis, Austin, $2,000.
Swinbank, Joe, $2,800.
Beyer, Charles, $1,000.
Sachtleben, Kim, $1,000.
McLaughlin, Brenda, $2,500.
As far as Graves’ PAC money there isn’t enough room to list but he raised $148,400 from PACs just in the last three months of 2021.
It’s all public record here: https://www.fec.gov/data/candidate/h0mo06073/ if the News-Press would like to do an editorial. But be sure to look at all four of his committees.
Graves for Congress, Show-me Political Action Committee, Sam Graves Victory Fund, Sam Graves Leadership Fund.
Doug Gray
Kansas City
