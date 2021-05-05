Listen to the people on Medicaid

Three local state legislators, Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, Sen. Dan Hegeman and Rep. J. Eggleston, all declare that they can ignore the state Constitution if they disagree with it.

They refuse to provide money for an amendment to the Missouri Constitution to enact the Medicaid portion of the Affordable Health Care Act. The trio strongly oppose “Obamacare” and detest the fact that Missouri citizens brought the Medicaid amendment to a winning vote. But the law is the law, and it is time they read the Missouri Constitution.

Section 1 of the state Bill of Rights states, “All political power is vested in the people, is founded upon their will only.”

Section 2 proclaims, “The people of this state have the inherent, sole and exclusive right to regulate the internal government.”

Furthermore, Article 3 requires every incoming senator or representative take the following oath of office: “I do solemnly swear or affirm that I will support the Constitution of the United States and the state of Missouri.”

There are no exceptions! They have no legal choice but to enforce the Constitution. Otherwise, they and their ilk qualify for impeachment.

Keith Evans, St. Joseph

Politicians seek to muzzle voices

The freedom to vote was one of the founding fathers’ principles for our great nation. No matter our zip code, we deserve to have our voices heard by allowing us easy access to voting. In this nation, voting is very secure and any hurdle put in the way of us casting our vote is an effort by a handful of extremist politicians to muzzle our voices.

It is we the people who should choose our leaders, not our leaders choosing their voters. We must fight for our freedom to vote. Call your U.S. representative and senator and ask them to support H.R. 1/S. 1, For the People Act. By protecting our freedom to vote it allows us to work together and make our nation an even better place to live.

Ellen Wentz, St. Louis

Hopes for peace in troubled region

On Nov. 9, a ceasefire agreement, signed by Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, ended 44 days of war in Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. According to the agreement, Armenian troops withdrew from Kalbajar, Agdam and Lachin districts of Azerbaijan by Dec 1.

News agencies published gruesome images of scorched earth policy, conducted by Armenians before pullout in order to delay the start of reconstruction efforts and return of Azerbaijani IDPs. Armenians burned houses, cut down thousands of trees, slaughtered domestic animals, leaving their guts out to spread viral diseases, which constitutes ecoterrorism.

To this day, mine clearance activities in liberated territories face major difficulties due to Armenia’s refusal to provide landmine maps. Armenia’s refusal may lead to huge challenges, including humanitarian and environmental problems.

Rashad Mahyaddinli, Kansas City