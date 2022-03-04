Dredging up some facts about the lake
It was interesting to read Buchanan County is exploring the possibility of dredging Lake Contrary and once again make it an attractive feature.
More than a century ago, a St. Joseph newspaper described Lake Contrary as “the finest suburban lake in the West.” In a bit of obvious chauvinism, it was observed, “Since there is now a paved road to Lake Contrary, fewer than usual St. Joseph residents will be going to Europe this summer.”
Of historical interest and generally not well known is the fact the lake briefly was owned by St. Joseph. In 1890, at the city’s request, Congressman R.P.C. Wilson was able to have Congress pass a bill giving Lake Contrary and its shoreline to St. Joseph, per Chris Rutt’s 1898 history.
The city promptly muddied the waters, so to speak. Within a year, it proposed building a canal linking the lower and upper lakes. Area farmers objected, filed for an injunction and the case went all the way to the Supreme Court. The court ruled that Congress had no authority to give the lake to the city, as it had earlier deeded the area to the state. Missouri, not the federal government, had title to the land.
“Had the result of the trial been favorable to the city,” Rutt comments, “Lake Contrary would appear to better advantage than it does now.”
It’s encouraging the county is at least exploring the possibility of improving Lake Contrary. It’s never going to rival Paris, Prague, Ireland or the south of France as a vacation destination, but raising the water level would certainly make it more appealing to skiers, boaters and those who simply enjoy an attractive beach and lake area.
Bob Slater
St. Joseph
