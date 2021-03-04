Free people, not sheep

I remember living in a country where every man and woman were free to make up their own mind as to what they would become in life.

I was taught every man and woman were equal and should be treated with dignity and respect, and that every voice deserves to be heard regardless of their inability to say what you might want to hear.

I see all of these things I believe and was taught disappearing at an alarming rate. Free speech is being silenced by big tech social media and our new lawmakers that want everyone to see and hear the same facts regardless of the truth, and in essence are mentoring us as the North Korean leader does his people.

If we don’t lay down like sheep and accept their truth and facts, we will be weeded out and then who is left to pay taxes to run our once-great country?

Craig Wood

St. Joseph

Law and order,

when convenient

For the Republican Party to say they are the party of law and order is becoming quite laughable. You have Ron Johnson, R-Wis., saying that it was not an armed insurrection because he didn’t see any guns.

The Uniform Crime Reporting Program considers a weapon to be a gun, knife, club, etc., or any other item which, although not usually thought of as a weapon, becomes one in the commission of a crime. Example: An armed robbery does hot have to involve a gun.

The insurrectionists were, by definition, armed. Obviously, he doesn’t know the law or is preaching to the gullible.

With 60 court cases saying the elections were lawful, the Republicans continued to disregard the lawful outcome of the election.

The Senate voted that it was legal to impeach a president after he left office. That became the law of the land. Did the Republicans follow the law? Did they try to take it to court to overturn the ruling? No, they simply ignored the law, using not following the law as why they voted not to convict Trump, later, many saying he was in fact guilty.

How can you claim to be the party of law and order when you only follow the laws that are convenient to you?

Larry Angold

St. Joseph