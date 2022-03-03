The haters are out in full force
You know an election must be near when a few communists call out their comrades for being racist. Like speaking at a white supremacist convention. They make a mockery of the people that vote for them. In other words, they think you’re stupid.
You have the power to stop being taken advantage of. It’s simple. Don’t vote for them. It’s that easy. Get these communists out of office so the real conservative Republicans can come out of hiding.
I know, it’s a pipe dream. I tried. Good luck to all you Nazi-loving, white supremacist-loving, Jewish-hating, Constitution-destroying, rule of law-destroying communist Republicans.
Bill Moran, Platte City, Missouri
This bridge plan has merit
I have lived in this area for all my life and I have watched the number of economic development projects that have, quite frankly, flopped. I have seen the urban renewal, the building of the Downtown mall, the redoes that were required for the Downtown mall, the attempts to save the Downtown mall with anchors at either end and the eventual removal of the Downtown mall.
Not too long ago, I saw the Ag Expo Center being proposed, with the nice bridge that was to go with it. The result is we do have a nice bridge but nothing else.
I bring this up because there is a proposal that has been made that has some real merit for economic development, which I think the News-Press hinted was a “bridge to nowhere.” That bridge is the bridge being proposed for the north end that would go over the Missouri River, and most importantly, to the Air National Guard.
The fact is the city has 3,000 acres of land over there that could be developed alongside the Air National Guard. It would also free up other development that would be good for both Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas.
I don’t think that this is an issue that we will vote on because it seems to be in the hands of MoDOT, but it is an issue that needs to have our support. I think, whether we know or not, we should thank Rep. Falkner for his foresight on this matter.
John Reese, St. Joseph
Words aren’t the same as proof
It looks like you may need to explain your logic on your 2/26 letter as well, Mr. Flinchpaugh. Of course I can’t compete with your vast knowledge but I also take issue with some of your comments.
You ramble on and on about race issues. I’m not sure what your point even is. Must be over my head. But Martin Luther King won the war in the ’60s? I would have thought I’d remembered that!
You also write that the 2020 presidential election was not legitimate. I hear that a lot but I’ve never seen any proof. None. But with your superior intelligence and research, you can easily clear that up for us.
I have two questions. Who rigged the election? And how did they do it? Just two questions. We are waiting for your answers.
Jerry Wilson, Kidder, Missouri
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.