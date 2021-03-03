Lawyers need not worry

The News-Press article Feb. 22, “Legal Concerns — Lawyers worried they’ll be reprimanded for taking marijuana clients.”

The lawyers fear a new Missouri Supreme Court comment will make it impossible for them to represent medical marijuana clients because of state law being in conflict with federal law. While medical marijuana was legalized by majority vote of the public, Patrick Nolan, a Missouri lawyer says it is still illegal under federal law.

I don’t claim to be a lawyer but I don’t believe the lawyers have anything to worry about, especially if they want to take their argument to the Supreme Court. As I see it, the federal government has no jurisdiction in marijuana regulations concerning individual states. The argument could be made that the federal government does have jurisdiction in Washington, D.C., but not in the individual states.

The Tenth Amendment of our Constitution says, “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.” Doesn’t it follow then that the federal government has no jurisdiction over not only marijuana but for that matter any other drugs or even food unless the Constitution is amended to give them jurisdiction? In other words, a federal law that is not constitutional is not a law at all.

Larry Flinchpaugh, St. Joseph

Another Chicken Little story

“The sky is falling” said Chicken Little. “Social Security will be insolvent” by as early as 2028, thanks to COVID-19, according to an article I recently read. As I pondered this possibility, my statistically prone spouse provided some information.

Currently the USA has a population of 328.2 million people — (as of 2/25/21), of which 16.5% are over the age of 65.

The U.S senior population is 541,530, over the age of 65.

COVID-19 has killed in the U.S. 502,000 people thru February; therefore 82,830 senior citizens are no longer with us.

The U.S. lost in 2020, according to the Internet, 3.1 million people. So, if 16.5% are seniors then that is another 51,150 a year dying.

So however you look at it, we’ve lost between 51,500 to 82,830 senior citizens since COVID-19 first hit.

Many of the COVID-19 deaths were also those below the age of 65 who have paid into Social Security and will not benefit.

My question is since all of these seniors have died, what is happening to the money not being paid out for Medicare and Social Security? Shouldn’t there be more money in the fund if the numbers collecting are reduced by so many? Seems to me that if less is paid out shouldn’t it last longer? Is this another Chicken Little story or is there more to this story?

Mary R. Pecora, St. Joseph